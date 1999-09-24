
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Arjun Tendulkar Career, Records, Biography & More

Arjun Tendulkar Career, Records, Biography & More

Arjun Tendulkar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born24th Sep, 1999
Age24 years, 10 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1397
Innings639
Not Out130
Runs3325223
High Score1514120
Average6.6024.77
Strike Rate86.84119.0448.37
100S001
50S000
6S214
4S1223
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1397
Innings 13911
overs 39.569159.5
Runs 290345547
wickets 151112
bestinning 4/102/323/104
bestmatch 4/102/323/81
Average 19.3331.3645.58
econ 7.285.003.42
Strike Rate 15.937.679.9
4W 100
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Arjun Tendulkar"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Don't judge Arjun Tendulkar by his father's name, says Pragyan Ojha

Ever since Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2023, he has been compared to his father, Sachin Tendulkar.Former India spinner and IPL expert Pragyan Ojha thinks Arjun should be

thumb

IPL 2023: Former SRH coach Tom Moody says Arjun Tendulkar is certainly not a death over specialist

Arjun Tendulkar drew praise for his spectacular bowling performance in the 20th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.Arjun TendulkarT

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar expresses his delight after getting his first IPL wicket

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders recently at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the youngster didn't make an impact straightaway as he conceded 17

thumb

Sachin posts a heartwarming tweet after his son Arjun's match-winning final over against SRH

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar couldn't be any happier upon seeing his son Arjun Tendulkar weave the magic with the ball in the 20th over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's run-chase at Rajiv Ga

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar practices bowling pin-point yorkers

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar recently hogged the limelight after he made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He bowled two over

thumb

Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar debuts, Marco-Duan become first twins to play in IPL

A couple of records were made inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday. After father, Sachin Tendulkar, sonArjun Tendulkar put on the jersey of Mumbai Indians. Besides, two twin

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar hits century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates his dad Sachin

Arjun Tendulkar followed hisfamous father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy debutat Porvorim on Wednesday. In addition, this was Arjun's first-class debut f

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.