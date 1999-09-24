Arjun Tendulkar Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Sep, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 10 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|9
|7
|Innings
|6
|3
|9
|Not Out
|1
|3
|0
|Runs
|33
|25
|223
|High Score
|15
|14
|120
|Average
|6.60
|24.77
|Strike Rate
|86.84
|119.04
|48.37
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|2
|1
|4
|4S
|1
|2
|23
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|13
|9
|7
|Innings
|13
|9
|11
|overs
|39.5
|69
|159.5
|Runs
|290
|345
|547
|wickets
|15
|11
|12
|bestinning
|4/10
|2/32
|3/104
|bestmatch
|4/10
|2/32
|3/81
|Average
|19.33
|31.36
|45.58
|econ
|7.28
|5.00
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|15.9
|37.6
|79.9
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Arjun Tendulkar"
