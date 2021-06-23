Imran Uzzaman Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|4th Nov, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 9 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|23
|11
|Innings
|18
|23
|19
|Not Out
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|296
|661
|386
|High Score
|65
|75
|92
|Average
|18.50
|28.73
|21.44
|Strike Rate
|129.82
|76.32
|49.04
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|4
|3
|6S
|17
|23
|6
|4S
|26
|59
|46
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|21
|23
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Imran Uzzaman"
Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win
Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati
Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP
Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win
The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Imran stars with the bat to give Doleshwar first win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has beaten Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 19 runs in day’s first of three matches on Wednesday in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.