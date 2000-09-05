Ravi Bishnoi Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Sep, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 11 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|91
|25
|1
|Innings
|1
|3
|24
|17
|1
|Not Out
|1
|2
|12
|5
|0
|Runs
|4
|18
|105
|117
|4
|High Score
|4
|8
|22
|20
|4
|Average
|18.00
|8.75
|9.75
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|200.00
|225.00
|89.74
|92.85
|133.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|4S
|1
|2
|10
|8
|1
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|14
|91
|25
|1
|Innings
|1
|14
|90
|25
|2
|overs
|8
|54.4
|342
|222.4
|16
|Runs
|69
|389
|2455
|1215
|59
|wickets
|1
|23
|108
|36
|2
|bestinning
|1/69
|4/16
|4/15
|4/34
|2/33
|bestmatch
|1/69
|4/16
|4/15
|4/34
|2/59
|Average
|69.00
|16.91
|22.73
|33.75
|29.50
|econ
|8.62
|7.11
|7.17
|5.45
|3.68
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|14.2
|19.0
|37.1
|48.0
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ravi Bishnoi"
WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson
Lucknow Super Giants' spinner Ravi Bishnoi hogged the limelight after he took an absolute gem of a one-handed catch to get rid of Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson in the second ball
Ravi Bishnoi becomes No.1 T20I bowler in ICC Bowling Rankings
In the latest ICC rankings updates, star Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi surpassed Rashid Khan to become the new No.1 T20I bowler.India's young spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi has moved to
Bishnoi is different from any other leg spinner: Muralitharan
The Indian spin-bowling attackhas been praised by legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Speaking on JioCinema, Muralitharan claimed that India's excellent spin bowling assault ha
All round India too good for Australia as India lead the series by 2-0
India thumped Australia by 44 runs on Sunday (26th November) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 5 match T20I series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, India’
Bumrah's impressive comeback outing helps India win against Ireland by 2 runs
India have registered their first victory against Ireland in the very first match of the T20I series by 2 runs (DLS method) on Friday (18th August) in the Dublin. Bowlers fantastic
Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games
India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia
Marcus Stoinis' tornado innings gives LSG a memorable win over MI
Lucknow Super Giants won the match by the bearest margin of 5 runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on 17th May (Wed). After losing the toss LSG were put to bat first. Their top o
CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t
Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc
Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad
Mohammed Shami has replaced theinjured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has arrived inAustralia and will join the team in Brisbane prior to the warm-up matches,
Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win
South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the
If Sunil Gavaskar is backing me, then he must have seen something in me: Bishnoi
Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, andRavichandran Ashwin have been named in the India squad as the spinners for theT20 World Cup in Australia next month, with Deepak Hooda will serve a