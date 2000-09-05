
  Ravi Bishnoi Career, Records, Biography & More

Ravi Bishnoi Career, Records, Biography & More

Ravi Bishnoi
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born5th Sep, 2000
Age23 years, 11 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches11491251
Innings1324171
Not Out121250
Runs4181051174
High Score4822204
Average18.008.759.754.00
Strike Rate200.00225.0089.7492.85133.33
100S00000
50S00000
6S01370
4S121081
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 11491251
Innings 11490252
overs 854.4342222.416
Runs 693892455121559
wickets 123108362
bestinning 1/694/164/154/342/33
bestmatch 1/694/164/154/342/59
Average 69.0016.9122.7333.7529.50
econ 8.627.117.175.453.68
Strike Rate 48.014.219.037.148.0
4W 01220
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Ravi Bishnoi"
thumb

WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson

Lucknow Super Giants' spinner Ravi Bishnoi hogged the limelight after he took an absolute gem of a one-handed catch to get rid of Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson in the second ball

thumb

Ravi Bishnoi becomes No.1 T20I bowler in ICC Bowling Rankings

In the latest ICC rankings updates, star Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi surpassed Rashid Khan to become the new No.1 T20I bowler.India's young spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi has moved to

thumb

Bishnoi is different from any other leg spinner: Muralitharan

The Indian spin-bowling attackhas been praised by legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Speaking on JioCinema, Muralitharan claimed that India's excellent spin bowling assault ha

thumb

All round India too good for Australia as India lead the series by 2-0

India thumped Australia by 44 runs on Sunday (26th November) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 5 match T20I series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, India’

thumb

Bumrah's impressive comeback outing helps India win against Ireland by 2 runs

India have registered their first victory against Ireland in the very first match of the T20I series by 2 runs (DLS method) on Friday (18th August) in the Dublin. Bowlers fantastic

thumb

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, Arshdeep named in India squad for Asian Games

India have announced its 19thAsian Games men's team for the September 19-October 8 competition in Hangzhou. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will startin India from October 5. So as the Asia

thumb

Marcus Stoinis' tornado innings gives LSG a memorable win over MI

Lucknow Super Giants won the match by the bearest margin of 5 runs against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on 17th May (Wed). After losing the toss LSG were put to bat first. Their top o

thumb

CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t

thumb

Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc

thumb

Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Mohammed Shami has replaced theinjured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has arrived inAustralia and will join the team in Brisbane prior to the warm-up matches,

thumb

Miller, Klaasen star in South Africa's thrilling win

South Africa have defeated Indiaby 9 runs in the rain-interrupted first match of the ODI series between Indiaand South Africa. With this victory, the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the

thumb

If Sunil Gavaskar is backing me, then he must have seen something in me: Bishnoi

Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, andRavichandran Ashwin have been named in the India squad as the spinners for theT20 World Cup in Australia next month, with Deepak Hooda will serve a

