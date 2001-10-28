Abdul Samad Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|28th Oct, 2001
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|62
|20
|16
|Innings
|53
|20
|25
|Not Out
|17
|0
|2
|Runs
|1089
|494
|941
|High Score
|76
|68
|128
|Average
|30.25
|24.70
|40.91
|Strike Rate
|145.20
|116.78
|107.54
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|4
|6
|5
|6S
|68
|25
|49
|4S
|68
|37
|94
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|62
|20
|16
|Innings
|14
|8
|17
|overs
|21
|30
|44
|Runs
|213
|174
|187
|wickets
|4
|2
|6
|bestinning
|1/9
|1/11
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/9
|1/11
|2/7
|Average
|53.25
|87.00
|31.16
|econ
|10.14
|5.80
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|31.5
|90.0
|44.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Abdul Samad"
"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB in a high scoring affair
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67
Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl
IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout
The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f
Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa
Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player
Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man
A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about
The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee
I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson
One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his
"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger
The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno
Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022
Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des
Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba