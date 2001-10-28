
Abdul Samad Career, Biography & More

Abdul Samad
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born28th Oct, 2001
Age22 years, 9 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches622016
Innings532025
Not Out1702
Runs1089494941
High Score7668128
Average30.2524.7040.91
Strike Rate145.20116.78107.54
100S003
50S465
6S682549
4S683794
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 622016
Innings 14817
overs 213044
Runs 213174187
wickets 426
bestinning 1/91/111/0
bestmatch 1/91/112/7
Average 53.2587.0031.16
econ 10.145.804.25
Strike Rate 31.590.044.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Abdul Samad"
thumb

"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB in a high scoring affair

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67

thumb

Records in tatters as SRH boss RCB at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bettered their own record of highest team total - 277, as they posted 287 against RCB on Monday (15th April). Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Kl

thumb

IPL match stopped as Hyderabad fans throw bottles at Lucknow dugout

The match between SunrisersHyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) onSaturday witnessed a scene for which no one was prepared. Hyderabad fans wereso f

thumb

Krunal's all-round show seals Lucknow's easy 5-wicket victory over Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Friday. Lucknow got their second win in their third match.

thumb

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Rajasthan Royals have defeatedSunrisers Hyderabad with a big margin of 72 runs in the first match of the dayon Sunday (April 2) in Hyderabad. The whole match was dominated by theRa

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

Latest News

