Ruyel Miah Career, Biography & More

Ruyel Miah
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born14th May, 2000
Age24 years, 2 months, 29 days
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches12918
Innings3328
Not Out1014
Runs8184
High Score8125
Average4.000.336.00
Strike Rate66.6612.5025.60
100S000
50S000
6S003
4S1011
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 12918
Innings 12925
overs 38.461373.4
Runs 3093621375
wickets 12950
bestinning 5/212/328/26
bestmatch 5/212/3213/65
Average 25.7540.2227.50
econ 7.995.933.67
Strike Rate 19.340.644.8
4W 002
5W 103
10w 001
News related "Ruyel Miah"
thumb

NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches

Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati

thumb

Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note

Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport

thumb

Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win

Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad

thumb

Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test

Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher

thumb

The story of record-breaker Ruyel Miah of becoming a cricketer

At the age of just 17, Ruyel Miah had a dreamy debut in first class cricket. But last year, the boy could not identify himself in first class cricket. Rain didn’t allow him to bowl

