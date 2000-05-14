Ruyel Miah Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|14th May, 2000
|Age
|24 years, 2 months, 29 days
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|9
|18
|Innings
|3
|3
|28
|Not Out
|1
|0
|14
|Runs
|8
|1
|84
|High Score
|8
|1
|25
|Average
|4.00
|0.33
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|12.50
|25.60
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|3
|4S
|1
|0
|11
News related "Ruyel Miah"
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note
Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport
Mushfiqur, Munim star in Abahani's big win
Abahani Limited has picked up a thumping win by 60 runs against their ‘arch rival’ Mohammedan Sporting Club in their first Super League match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stad
Anamul, Tushar, Razzak fail BCL beep test
Like National Cricket League (NCL), before the start of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) mandatory fitness test – beep test has done for 142 players at the Mirpur Indoor of the Sher
The story of record-breaker Ruyel Miah of becoming a cricketer
At the age of just 17, Ruyel Miah had a dreamy debut in first class cricket. But last year, the boy could not identify himself in first class cricket. Rain didn’t allow him to bowl