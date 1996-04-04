Ifran Hossain Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Apr, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 8 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|22
|16
|Innings
|4
|18
|20
|Not Out
|3
|6
|4
|Runs
|20
|111
|104
|High Score
|10
|31
|18
|Average
|20.00
|9.25
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|71.61
|42.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|3
|1
|4S
|2
|8
|13
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|11
|22
|16
|Innings
|11
|22
|26
|overs
|37.5
|168.1
|311.3
|Runs
|299
|857
|1048
|wickets
|13
|27
|42
|bestinning
|4/9
|4/23
|6/57
|bestmatch
|4/9
|4/23
|8/79
|Average
|23.00
|31.74
|24.95
|econ
|7.90
|5.09
|3.36
|Strike Rate
|17.4
|37.3
|44.5
|4W
|1
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
