
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ifran Hossain Career, Biography & More

Ifran Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born4th Apr, 1996
Age28 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches112216
Innings41820
Not Out364
Runs20111104
High Score103118
Average20.009.256.50
Strike Rate125.0071.6142.44
100S000
50S000
6S131
4S2813
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 112216
Innings 112226
overs 37.5168.1311.3
Runs 2998571048
wickets 132742
bestinning 4/94/236/57
bestmatch 4/94/238/79
Average 23.0031.7424.95
econ 7.905.093.36
Strike Rate 17.437.344.5
4W 120
5W 003
10w 000
News related "Ifran Hossain"
thumb

Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20

It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned

thumb

Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.