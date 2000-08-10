
Prabhsimran Singh Career, Biography & More

Prabhsimran Singh
NationalityIndia
Role
Born10th Aug, 2000
Age24 years, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches552913
Innings542819
Not Out931
Runs1514864891
High Score119167202
Average33.6434.5649.50
Strike Rate140.7093.8171.33
100S223
50S1043
6S782911
4S14497127
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 552913
Innings 001
overs 001
Runs 001
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 1.00
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Prabhsimran Singh"
thumb

Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship

“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Prithvi Shaw arrives in the UK, will make his county debut on Friday

The Indian side's young opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw, who has been looking to return to the side for a long time, will now play in the County Championship. Prithvi Shaw will make

thumb

Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players

Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer

thumb

Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle

In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f

thumb

Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam, says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain and commentator Nasser said Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam and Kane Williamsonhow to play the pacers when the ball is moving around.Former Engla

thumb

Virender Sehwag all praise for Pakistani hospitality

Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and said he became emotional after receiving the warm welcome from locals on his visit to the cou

thumb

India's young players must be allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues says Anil Kumble

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble wants BCCI to allow their players to play in the foreign leagues. He said that the experience from these conditions can only enrich the Indian

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

