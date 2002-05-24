Saim Ayub Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|24th May, 2002
|Age
|22 years, 2 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|54
|22
|10
|Innings
|7
|53
|22
|18
|Not Out
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|123
|1500
|850
|516
|High Score
|49
|92
|102
|95
|Average
|17.57
|29.41
|38.63
|32.25
|Strike Rate
|123.00
|143.95
|103.40
|74.03
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50S
|0
|11
|6
|3
|6S
|5
|72
|18
|8
|4S
|13
|155
|104
|76
News related "Saim Ayub"
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
Mark Chapman hero in New Zealand's series levelling match
Nre Zealand have thrashed Pakistan in the third T20I by 7 wickets. Pakistan had contributions from everyone but no one did score 50. There were some handy partnerships here and the
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record
The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori
Shaheen Afridi rested, Imam dropped for third Test against Australia
Pakistan has announced theplaying XI for the third and last Test of the series against Australia in Sydneystarting tomorrow (January 3). To better manage his workload,Pakistan's vi
Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series
Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi
Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports
Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time
Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G
Tayyab Tahir's sensational 71 ball 108 helps Pakistan A win the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan A thumped India A by 128 runs in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (23rd July) in Colombo.The platform for the impressive win was set up pretty early
Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023
The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two