Saim Ayub Career, Biography & More

Saim Ayub
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born24th May, 2002
Age22 years, 2 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches8542210
Innings7532218
Not Out0202
Runs1231500850516
High Score499210295
Average17.5729.4138.6332.25
Strike Rate123.00143.95103.4074.03
100S0020
50S01163
6S572188
4S1315510476
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 8542210
Innings 0111310
overs 016.54622
Runs 013630179
wickets 0581
bestinning 1/22/251/18
bestmatch 1/22/251/22
Average 27.2037.6279.00
econ 8.076.543.59
Strike Rate 20.234.5132.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Saim Ayub"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Mark Chapman hero in New Zealand's series levelling match

Nre Zealand have thrashed Pakistan in the third T20I by 7 wickets. Pakistan had contributions from everyone but no one did score 50. There were some handy partnerships here and the

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

thumb

Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record

The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori

thumb

Shaheen Afridi rested, Imam dropped for third Test against Australia

Pakistan has announced theplaying XI for the third and last Test of the series against Australia in Sydneystarting tomorrow (January 3). To better manage his workload,Pakistan's vi

thumb

Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series

Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi

thumb

Mohammad Amir names his favorite openers for Pakistan T20Is

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about his choice of openers for the Pakistan team in the T20 format of the game who can make an impact at the top of the order and set the

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports

Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time

thumb

Dwaine Pretorius' four fer dismantles Trinbago as Guyana Amazon Warriors win the CPL 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Trinbago Knight Riders by 9 wickets on Monday (25th September) to clinch the CPL 2023 for the very first time in the history at Providence Stadium, G

thumb

Tayyab Tahir's sensational 71 ball 108 helps Pakistan A win the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan A thumped India A by 128 runs in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (23rd July) in Colombo.The platform for the impressive win was set up pretty early

thumb

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two

app-banner

