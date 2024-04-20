Shahbaz Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More


Shahbaz Ahmed
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born12th Dec, 1994
Age29 years, 8 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches3724228
Innings1463045
Not Out01398
Runs07618351559
High Score060107116
Average0.0023.0639.7642.13
Strike Rate0.00126.8395.3157.12
100S0021
50S02411
6S0333020
4S04852165
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 3724228
Innings 3604246
overs 26174349.5677.3
Runs 125129115811895
wickets 3475087
bestinning 2/323/74/587/57
bestmatch 2/323/74/5811/101
Average 41.6627.4631.6221.78
econ 4.807.414.512.79
Strike Rate 52.022.241.946.7
4W 0013
5W 0004
10w 0001
News related "Shahbaz Ahmed"
thumb

Travis Head onslaught thumps Delhi Capitals by 67 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elect to bat first, both teams make changes in playing XI

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday (December 7).Bangla

thumb

Bangladesh look to seal ODI series against India with consecutive wins

Bangladesh will come down to the fieldagainst India on Wednesday (December 7) at Sher-e-Bangla National CricketStadium in Mirpur with an aim to win successive ODI series. Banglades

thumb

Jadeja, Dayal to miss Bangladesh series

India's experienced all-rounderRavindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Bangladesh tour as he’s yet torecover from knee surgery. He did the surgery in September after the Asia Cup

thumb

Ravindra Jadeja set to miss Bangladesh tour

India's experienced all-rounderRavindra Jadeja is still not fully recovered from the injury. So, he’s set tomiss the upcoming Bangladesh series. However, several names are emerging

thumb

Spinners dominant in India's dominating victory to win series 2-1

India have secured a dominatingwin in the last match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa to winthe series by 2-1. They beat South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday (Oct

thumb

BCCI confirms Iyer, Shahbaz and Umesh added to the squad against South Africa

Ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, BCCI confirmed on Monday that Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed will join the squad. The likes of Deepak

thumb

Shahbaz, Shreyas Iyer Set to include for T20I against South Africa

With all-rounder Deepak Hooda also eliminated from the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee will recall middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer for the South Afric

thumb

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe

thumb

IPL 2020: Players to watch out for RCB according to their coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has mentioned some of the young players of RCB to watch out for in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).Katich also

