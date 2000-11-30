Priyam Garg Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|30th Nov, 2000
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|46
|36
|25
|Innings
|39
|34
|36
|Not Out
|3
|5
|4
|Runs
|623
|1153
|1639
|High Score
|59
|120
|206
|Average
|17.30
|39.75
|51.21
|Strike Rate
|114.52
|91.36
|58.20
|100S
|0
|3
|4
|50S
|3
|6
|10
|6S
|18
|18
|11
|4S
|46
|118
|211
