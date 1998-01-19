
Gus Atkinson Career, Records, Biography & More

Gus Atkinson
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born19th Jan, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3245514
Innings1120218
Not Out011104
Runs288217394
High Score28141591
Average2.009.118.5028.14
Strike Rate66.6680.00109.33212.5058.80
100S00000
50S00003
6S00326
4S004049
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3245514
Innings 3244527
overs 176.5136.433339.1
Runs 945111842071199
wickets 1662645
bestinning 1/234/204/204/436/68
bestmatch 1/234/204/204/438/105
Average 94.008.5019.0934.5026.64
econ 5.527.468.666.273.53
Strike Rate 102.06.813.233.045.2
4W 01310
5W 00001
10w 00000
News related "Gus Atkinson"
thumb

Kolkata Knight Riders take Dushmantha Chameera as Gus Atkinson's replacement

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameerahas joined the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Kolkata have taken Chameera as areplacement for Englishman Gus Atkinson. The England and Wales Cricke

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

England's all round brilliance demolishes Kiwis

England thumped New Zealand by a massive margin of 95 runs on Saturday (2nd September) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Jonny Bairstow's swashbuckling 86* off 60, aided by Har

thumb

Ben Stokes returns as England name ODI and T20I squad for New Zealand series

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes makeshis comeback in the ODI format as England name 15-member squad for New ZealandODIs and T20Is at home in the next month.Stokes reverses his decision

thumb

Top English cricketers who signup for SA20 2024

Nine England players have so far confirmed they will spend the northern hemisphere winter in the blazing South African sun for the second season of the SA20 league, which begins in

thumb

Two England stars set to join Lahore Qalandars squad in PSL 8

Two England players, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings, will join the Lahore Qalandars squad on February 23 and 25 respectively, the franchise's media manager announced on Tuesday.Two En

thumb

Australian and England players are available for entire IPL 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been notified of player availability for the 2023 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).The Board of Control for Cr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

BBL 2022: Liam Livingstone and 70 other England players nominated for BBL draft

One of the cleanest forwards in the game is headed down under for another crack at the Big Bash, with Liam Livingstone set to lead an influx of 70 England BBL|12 draft nominations.

thumb

The Michael Vaughan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Michael Vaughan is a cricketer who plays for the England national cricket team. He has been part of the team since 1999 and has enjoyed a successful period with the team. Michael V

thumb

The Paul Collingwood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paul Collingwood is an English former cricketer born on 26 May 1976 at Shotley Bridge in Durham. Collingwood was an integral part of England's Test, ODI and T20 sides. He was also

thumb

The Sajid Mahmood Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Sajid Mahmood is a former England cricketer who played in all formats of the game as a fast, right-arm medium bowler. He was born on December 21, 1981 in Bolton, Greater Manchester

Latest News

