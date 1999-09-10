
Nishan Madushka Career, Biography & More

Nishan Madushka
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born10th Sep, 1999
Age24 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches5384246
Innings8374073
Not Out0535
Runs38584214403971
High Score20580165300
Average48.1226.3138.9158.39
Strike Rate53.77104.3383.4761.91
100S10312
50S15717
6S4201549
4S4573145434
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 5384246
Innings 0002
overs 0002
Runs 0005
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 2.50
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Nishan Madushka"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Sri Lanka call up Samarawickrama after 6 years for Ireland Test

Sri Lanka have announced a 15-mansquad for the first match of the two-match Test series against Ireland. SadeeraSamarawickrama has returned to the team after almost 6 years. Beside

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Rangana Herath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath (born 19 March 1978), known as Rangana Herath, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who has played all forms of the game for Sri Lan

thumb

The Jeffrey Vandersay Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jeffrey Vandersay was born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, Sri Lanka. He graduated from Wesley College, Colombo. He is a broken leg bowler with a small 5ft 7in stature.Jeffrey Dext

thumb

The Lahiru Kumara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Chandradasa Brahammana Ralalage Lahiru Sudesh Kumara, commonly known as Lahiru Kumara (born 13 February 1997) is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays in all three formats

thumb

The Lakshan Sandakan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paththamperuma Arachchige Don Lakshan Rangika Sandakan, commonly known as Lakshan Sandakan (born 10 June 1991) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for the national tea

thumb

The Milinda Siriwardana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana, commonly known as Milinda Siriwardana (born 4 December 1985) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for limited-over formats. He i

thumb

The Nuwan Kulasekara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kulasekara Mudiyanselage Dinesh Nuwan Kulasekara (born 22 July 1982) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Kulasekara was number one in the ODI bowlers rankings on March 11, 2009 and r

thumb

The Upul Chandana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Umagiliya Durage Upul Chandana (born 7 May 1972 in Galle), commonly known as Upul Chandana, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who played both Tests and ODIs. He was more

thumb

The Sanath Jayasuriya Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Sanath Teran Jayasuriya (born 30 June 1969) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain. He is credited with revolutionizing international one-day cricket in the mid-19

Latest News

app-banner

