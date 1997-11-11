Mayank Markande Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Nov, 1997
|Age
|26 years, 9 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|65
|58
|27
|Innings
|0
|19
|27
|32
|Not Out
|0
|14
|12
|7
|Runs
|0
|99
|182
|502
|High Score
|0
|33
|32
|76
|Average
|19.80
|12.13
|20.08
|Strike Rate
|120.73
|84.65
|46.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|0
|2
|3
|7
|4S
|0
|10
|15
|51
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|65
|58
|27
|Innings
|1
|65
|54
|45
|overs
|4
|220.2
|473.2
|756.5
|Runs
|31
|1646
|2197
|2196
|wickets
|0
|68
|88
|88
|bestinning
|4/4
|4/25
|6/84
|bestmatch
|4/4
|4/25
|8/84
|Average
|24.20
|24.96
|24.95
|econ
|7.75
|7.47
|4.64
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|19.4
|32.2
|51.6
|4W
|0
|3
|4
|5
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
