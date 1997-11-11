
Mayank Markande Career, Records, Biography & More

Mayank Markande
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born11th Nov, 1997
Age26 years, 9 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1655827
Innings0192732
Not Out014127
Runs099182502
High Score0333276
Average19.8012.1320.08
Strike Rate120.7384.6546.61
100S0000
50S0003
6S0237
4S0101551
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1655827
Innings 1655445
overs 4220.2473.2756.5
Runs 31164621972196
wickets 0688888
bestinning 4/44/256/84
bestmatch 4/44/258/84
Average 24.2024.9624.95
econ 7.757.474.642.90
Strike Rate 19.432.251.6
4W 0345
5W 0004
10w 0000
