KM Asif Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|24th Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|31
|11
|3
|Innings
|5
|6
|5
|Not Out
|4
|2
|2
|Runs
|2
|6
|8
|High Score
|1
|2
|7
|Average
|2.00
|1.50
|2.66
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|28.57
|25.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|31
|11
|3
|Innings
|31
|10
|6
|overs
|100.1
|78
|50
|Runs
|811
|459
|164
|wickets
|36
|18
|2
|bestinning
|3/15
|4/34
|2/23
|bestmatch
|3/15
|4/34
|2/58
|Average
|22.52
|25.50
|82.00
|econ
|8.09
|5.88
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|16.6
|26.0
|150.0
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "KM Asif"
IPL 2020: KM Asif first player to breach bio-secure bubble
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler KM Asif has become the first player to have breached the bio-secure bubble in this year’s edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.As a r