  Chetan Sakariya Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Chetan Sakariya Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Chetan Sakariya
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born20th Aug, 1998
Age25 years, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches12462328
Innings1110739
Not Out113718
Runs052567326
High Score0573645
Average3.5715.52
Strike Rate0.0055.5559.52171.7933.50
100S00000
50S00000
6S000510
4S003627
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 12462328
Innings 11452349
overs 83.4170.2196.1771.2
Runs 3434131110072424
wickets 21653785
bestinning 2/341/345/115/626/38
bestmatch 2/341/345/115/629/93
Average 17.0034.0020.1627.2128.51
econ 4.259.277.695.133.14
Strike Rate 24.022.015.731.854.4
4W 00201
5W 00115
10w 00000
News related "Chetan Sakariya"
thumb

"Different jersey colours, same camaraderie"

Chetan Sakariya- it's onlynatural that the name sounds familiar. It would not be wrong to call MustafizurRahman’s friend, former teammate, or even a former student. Kolkata KnightR

thumb

Sakariya seeks tips from 'coach' Mustafizur as Bangladesh pacer leaves IPL for national duty

Mustafizur Rahman's relationshipwith Chetan Sakariya is great. This relationship may not be called 'friendship'due to the difference in fame, age, and experience of the two. From C

thumb

Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad Franchise can b released some players before IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing 2022 IPL season as they failed to make the playoffs and were unbeaten in five games at one point. The Orange Army began their season with ba

thumb

Some Mumbai Indians (MI) players can be release before IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians became only the second team in Indian Premier League history to finish tenth. The Mumbai team started the season with eight defeats in eight games. Under the captain

thumb

IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar picks Dream best XI of the tournament

Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled his best XI from the recently concluded 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season in the league,

thumb

IPL 2022: Kieron Pollard congratulates Hardik Pandya after winning the finals against Rajasthan Royals

The IPL 2022 finals have been played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The skipper of Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson won the to

