Shiva Singh Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|16th Oct, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 9 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|7
|1
|Innings
|6
|4
|1
|Not Out
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|25
|5
|High Score
|6
|14
|5
|Average
|8.50
|6.25
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|106.25
|45.45
|31.25
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|1
|0
|4S
|0
|1
|1
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|7
|1
|Innings
|15
|6
|1
|overs
|54
|58
|7
|Runs
|377
|289
|29
|wickets
|9
|5
|1
|bestinning
|3/20
|2/43
|1/29
|bestmatch
|3/20
|2/43
|1/29
|Average
|41.88
|57.80
|29.00
|econ
|6.98
|4.98
|4.14
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|69.6
|42.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
