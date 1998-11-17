
Anil Sah Career, Biography & More

Anil Sah
Role
Born17th Nov, 1998
Age25 years, 9 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches2127
Innings2017
Not Out0000
Runs250975
High Score210926
Average12.509.0010.71
Strike Rate71.42100.0059.52
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S40211
OverviewODIT20IT20List A
Matches 2127
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Anil Sah"
thumb

We deserve to be in the semifinals: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khanthinks that they fully deserve the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8runs (DLS method) in a breathtaking match

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane becomes the second fastest to 100 wickets in T20I's

Nepal's star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has become the second fastest in the history of T20I Cricket to 100 wickets during the match against Bangladesh on Monday (17th June). S

thumb

Shanto hopes Nepal will comeback strongly in next World Cup

Bangladesh captain Najmul HossainShanto hopes that Nepal will comeback strongly in the next T20 World Cup. Nepal lost to Bangladesh by 21runs to book their tickets to the Super Eig

thumb

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel rues poor batting after Bangladesh defeat

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel rues poorbatting after their another defeat in their last match of the ICC T20 World Cup2024 on Monday (June 17) in St Vincent.Nepal lost to Bangladesh b

thumb

Tanzim Sakib dismantles Nepalese batting lineup to clinch 21 run victory

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs to book their tickets to the Super-Eight of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh posted a below par total of 106 on the board before a clinical

thumb

Live: Nepal ask Bangladesh to bat first

Nepal have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024group-stage match at Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent.Nepalhave made one changein t

thumb

Bangladesh to take on Nepal with Super 8 at stake

Bangladesh will be taking on Nepal in the 37th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Tigers will be looking to seal their spot in the Super 8, while Nepal will be looking to win

thumb

I am very proud of the unit: Paudel after heartbreaking 1-run defeat against South Africa

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel feelsproud for their performance against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024group-stage match.Nepal lost to South Africa by 1run in a low-scoring

thumb

We were not near our best tonight: Markram after nervy 1-run win against Nepal

South Africa captain AidenMarkram admits that they were not up to the mark against Nepal but there are many learnings for them.South Africa beat Nepal by 1 runin a low-scoring thri

thumb

South Africa hold nerve to secure a last ball victory over Nepal in another low scoring thriller

South Africa beat Nepal by 1 run in a low scoring thriller on Saturday (15th June). Reeza Hendricks' scratchy knock of 42 off 49 balls and then Tabraiz Shamsi's four wicket-haul he

thumb

Lamicchane lands in West Indies to join Nepal squad, available for last two matches

SpinnerSandeep Lamichhane, despitefacing visa challenges has landed in West Indies to join Nepal's T20 World Cupsquad. Nepal's government and theCricket Association of Nepal (CAN)

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to reapply for USA visa

Cricket Association of Nepal(CAN) will involve the government to get a fresh USA visa for their star spinnerSandeep Lamichhane. This was revealed by the CAN president Chatur Bahadu

Latest News

