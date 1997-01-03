
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Lalit Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More

Lalit Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More

Lalit Yadav
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born3rd Jan, 1997
Age27 years, 7 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches723619
Innings542927
Not Out2192
Runs971835951
High Score5275177
Average29.4241.7538.04
Strike Rate136.9581.5449.81
100S001
50S177
6S361217
4S9586118
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 723619
Innings 583528
overs 171.2266360.4
Runs 120911971162
wickets 423915
bestinning 3/105/252/10
bestmatch 3/105/252/37
Average 28.7830.6977.46
econ 7.054.503.22
Strike Rate 24.440.9144.2
4W 000
5W 010
10w 000
News related "Lalit Yadav"
thumb

Lalit and Axar pull off an incredible chase for DC against MI

The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians faced off in the second match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi won the thriller of a match by 4 wickets.After win

thumb

Watch: Pant screams on Lalit; spinner responds with wicket in next over

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant is one of the funniest characters on the cricket field. He is quite similar to his idol MS Dhoni where he comes up with witty one-liners behind

thumb

He can do wonders for us: Pant on his side's 'great Indian talent'

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has said that they’re thinking of grooming promising all-rounder Lalit Yadav this season and believes that the all-rounder can do wonder fo

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.