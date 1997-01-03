Lalit Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|3rd Jan, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 7 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|72
|36
|19
|Innings
|54
|29
|27
|Not Out
|21
|9
|2
|Runs
|971
|835
|951
|High Score
|52
|75
|177
|Average
|29.42
|41.75
|38.04
|Strike Rate
|136.95
|81.54
|49.81
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|1
|7
|7
|6S
|36
|12
|17
|4S
|95
|86
|118
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|72
|36
|19
|Innings
|58
|35
|28
|overs
|171.2
|266
|360.4
|Runs
|1209
|1197
|1162
|wickets
|42
|39
|15
|bestinning
|3/10
|5/25
|2/10
|bestmatch
|3/10
|5/25
|2/37
|Average
|28.78
|30.69
|77.46
|econ
|7.05
|4.50
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|24.4
|40.9
|144.2
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Lalit Yadav"
Lalit and Axar pull off an incredible chase for DC against MI
The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians faced off in the second match of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi won the thriller of a match by 4 wickets.After win
Watch: Pant screams on Lalit; spinner responds with wicket in next over
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant is one of the funniest characters on the cricket field. He is quite similar to his idol MS Dhoni where he comes up with witty one-liners behind
He can do wonders for us: Pant on his side's 'great Indian talent'
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has said that they’re thinking of grooming promising all-rounder Lalit Yadav this season and believes that the all-rounder can do wonder fo