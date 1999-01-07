Aaron Hardie Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|7th Jan, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|48
|16
|26
|Innings
|1
|1
|37
|12
|42
|Not Out
|0
|0
|8
|4
|11
|Runs
|3
|23
|758
|194
|1322
|High Score
|3
|23
|90
|58
|174
|Average
|3.00
|23.00
|26.13
|24.25
|42.64
|Strike Rate
|60.00
|164.28
|137.31
|88.58
|57.30
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|6S
|0
|1
|30
|5
|6
|4S
|0
|3
|61
|11
|172
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|2
|48
|16
|26
|Innings
|1
|2
|31
|14
|42
|overs
|10
|4
|77
|83
|499
|Runs
|62
|34
|683
|457
|1484
|wickets
|2
|0
|21
|15
|51
|bestinning
|2/62
|3/31
|3/28
|4/24
|bestmatch
|2/62
|3/31
|3/28
|8/62
|Average
|31.00
|32.52
|30.46
|29.09
|econ
|6.20
|8.50
|8.87
|5.50
|2.97
|Strike Rate
|30.0
|22.0
|33.2
|58.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
