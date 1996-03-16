Tim David Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|16th Mar, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 4 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|4
|28
|186
|20
|Innings
|4
|25
|173
|15
|Not Out
|0
|3
|49
|5
|Runs
|45
|805
|3853
|746
|High Score
|35
|92
|92
|140
|Average
|11.25
|36.59
|31.07
|74.60
|Strike Rate
|84.90
|162.95
|163.67
|122.49
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|0
|6
|15
|5
|6S
|3
|40
|236
|28
|4S
|3
|71
|270
|69
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|4
|28
|186
|20
|Innings
|0
|11
|49
|7
|overs
|0
|27.2
|91.3
|38
|Runs
|0
|255
|826
|171
|wickets
|0
|5
|14
|10
|bestinning
|1/18
|1/4
|3/26
|bestmatch
|1/18
|1/4
|3/26
|Average
|51.00
|59.00
|17.10
|econ
|9.32
|9.02
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|32.8
|39.2
|22.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Tim David"
Tim David's six hits a fan in the face
The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been characterized by massive hits, high scores, and frequent sixes. Saturday's afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between Delhi C
Kieron Pollard and Tim David found guilty for breaching code of conduct of IPL
Kieron Pollard and Tim David were found guilty for breaching IPL's code of conduct. Tim David playeplayed crucial innings in this season, while Pollard is the coach of this franchi
"My hard work has paid off" - Romario Shepherd after his blitzkrieg 39* run knock
Mumbai Indians opened up their account of this season of IPL by beating Delhi Capitals by on Sunday (7th April). Tim David and Romario Shepherd's onslaught in the last four overs g
Jasprit Bumrah reaches 150 wicket milestone in the IPL
Mumbai Indians opened up their account of this season of IPL by beating Delhi Capitals by on Sunday (7th April). Tim David and Romario Shepard's onslaught in the last four overs ga
Tim David, Romario Shepard out bat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs
Mumbai Indians opened up their account of this season of IPL by beating Delhi Capitals by on Sunday (7th April). Tim David and Romario Shepard's onslaught in the last four overs ga
Skipper Marsh and coach are in high praise of Tim David after his last ball heroic in Wellington
After Tim David's last ball heroics in Wellington Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh and coach Andrew McDonald were in all praise of the T20 powerhouse Tim David. Tim David's m
Final ball boundary from Tim David takes Australia home in a nail biting finish in Wellington
Last ball boundary from Tim David took Australia home after a nail biting finish in Wellington. Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 72* off only 44 deliveries and Tim David's blinder 31* fro
Maxwell's record-equaling century gives Australia easy win
Glenn Maxwell has made himselfsynonymous with aggressive cricket. Maxwell hit a great century in the secondT20I against the West Indies in an extremely brutal batting. And on thato
Tim David Gets Maiden ODI Call Against South Africa
The breaking news is that hard-hitting batsman Tim David has been called up to Australia's ODI team for the upcoming five-game ODI series in South Africa for the first time.Tim Dav
Marsh's blistering 92* before Tanveer's four far on debut help Australia to thump South Africa
Australia thumped South Africa by a massive margin of 111 runs on Thursday (31st August) at Kingsmead, Durban. Marsh's blistering 92*, David's firing 68 and Tanveer's four far help
There is no role for an anchor now in T20, says Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians and Indiannational team captain Rohit Sharma does not see any role of ‘anchoring’ in T20format. Rohit feels that even if he does not have the power-hitting skills in
My father was in the ICU, he must be very happy: Mohsin Khan after his heroics against Mumbai
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beatMumbai Indians (MI) by 5 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.Lucknow scored 177 runs in 20 overs with the help of Marcus Stoinis' unbe