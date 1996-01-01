Benjamin Lister Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Jan, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|10
|52
|43
|29
|Innings
|1
|2
|16
|20
|30
|Not Out
|1
|1
|10
|11
|12
|Runs
|1
|0
|54
|95
|203
|High Score
|1
|0
|17
|30
|42
|Average
|0.00
|9.00
|10.55
|11.27
|Strike Rate
|33.33
|0.00
|101.88
|76.00
|38.44
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4S
|0
|0
|4
|7
|25
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|10
|52
|43
|29
|Innings
|1
|10
|52
|42
|47
|overs
|10
|34.5
|178.2
|327.5
|640.2
|Runs
|57
|306
|1451
|1796
|1818
|wickets
|1
|10
|54
|50
|67
|bestinning
|1/57
|3/35
|3/21
|6/51
|5/29
|bestmatch
|1/57
|3/35
|3/21
|6/51
|6/67
|Average
|57.00
|30.60
|26.87
|35.92
|27.13
|econ
|5.70
|8.78
|8.13
|5.47
|2.83
|Strike Rate
|60.0
|20.9
|19.8
|39.3
|57.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ben Lister"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Milne ruled out of England series, Lister called up
Adam Milne can't play in thecurrent ODI series between New Zealand and England because of a minor hamstringissue. The pacer hurt his leg while working in Cardiff the day before the
New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team
New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole
Top New Zealand players likely to miss Pakistan tour for IPL
Kiwis will visit Pakistan for the second time to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. The tour will take place from April 14 to May 7, 2023.New Zeala
Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up
New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i
Star players from New Zealand likely to skip Pakistan tour due to IPL
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White said Blackcaps players can choose to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or tour Pakistan.New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Chris Cairns Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Christopher Lance Cairns ONZM (born 13 June 1970) is a former New Zealand cricketer and former ODI captain who played as an all-rounder for the New Zealand cricket team. Cairns fin
The Nathan Astle Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Nathan John Astle MNZM (born 15 September 1971) is a New Zealand former cricketer who played all formats of the game. A right-handed batsman who played as an opener in One Day Inte
The Stephen Fleming Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Stephen Paul Fleming ONZM (born 1 April 1973) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former captain of the New Zealand national cricket team who is currently the head coach of IPL team
The Daniel Vettori Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Daniel Luca Vettori ONZM (born 27 January 1979) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former cricketer who played in all formats for the New Zealand cricket team. It is the 200th frie
The Scott Styris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Scott Styris is an Australian-born former New Zealand cricketer who was born on 10 July 1975 in Brisbane. Playing the role of all-rounder on the team, Scott has played all three fo