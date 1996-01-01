
Benjamin Lister Career, Biography & More

Ben Lister
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born1st Jan, 1996
Age28 years, 7 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches110524329
Innings12162030
Not Out11101112
Runs105495203
High Score10173042
Average0.009.0010.5511.27
Strike Rate33.330.00101.8876.0038.44
100S00000
50S00000
6S00222
4S004725
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 110524329
Innings 110524247
overs 1034.5178.2327.5640.2
Runs 57306145117961818
wickets 110545067
bestinning 1/573/353/216/515/29
bestmatch 1/573/353/216/516/67
Average 57.0030.6026.8735.9227.13
econ 5.708.788.135.472.83
Strike Rate 60.020.919.839.357.3
4W 00012
5W 00021
10w 00000
News related "Ben Lister"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Milne ruled out of England series, Lister called up

Adam Milne can't play in thecurrent ODI series between New Zealand and England because of a minor hamstringissue. The pacer hurt his leg while working in Cardiff the day before the

thumb

New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team

New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole

thumb

Top New Zealand players likely to miss Pakistan tour for IPL

Kiwis will visit Pakistan for the second time to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. The tour will take place from April 14 to May 7, 2023.New Zeala

thumb

Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up

New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i

thumb

Star players from New Zealand likely to skip Pakistan tour due to IPL

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White said Blackcaps players can choose to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or tour Pakistan.New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Chris Cairns Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Christopher Lance Cairns ONZM (born 13 June 1970) is a former New Zealand cricketer and former ODI captain who played as an all-rounder for the New Zealand cricket team. Cairns fin

thumb

The Nathan Astle Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Nathan John Astle MNZM (born 15 September 1971) is a New Zealand former cricketer who played all formats of the game. A right-handed batsman who played as an opener in One Day Inte

thumb

The Stephen Fleming Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Stephen Paul Fleming ONZM (born 1 April 1973) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former captain of the New Zealand national cricket team who is currently the head coach of IPL team

thumb

The Daniel Vettori Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Daniel Luca Vettori ONZM (born 27 January 1979) is a New Zealand cricket coach and former cricketer who played in all formats for the New Zealand cricket team. It is the 200th frie

thumb

The Scott Styris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Scott Styris is an Australian-born former New Zealand cricketer who was born on 10 July 1975 in Brisbane. Playing the role of all-rounder on the team, Scott has played all three fo

