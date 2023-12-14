Daniel Sams Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|27th Oct, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 9 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|145
|19
|5
|Innings
|7
|119
|16
|10
|Not Out
|3
|26
|0
|0
|Runs
|106
|1649
|392
|255
|High Score
|41
|98
|62
|88
|Average
|26.50
|17.73
|24.50
|25.50
|Strike Rate
|170.96
|156.00
|101.03
|91.07
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|7
|2
|2
|6S
|6
|112
|21
|12
|4S
|8
|96
|24
|22
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|145
|19
|5
|Innings
|10
|142
|18
|8
|overs
|30
|483.4
|131.3
|154.4
|Runs
|305
|4252
|692
|494
|wickets
|7
|172
|24
|13
|bestinning
|2/33
|4/14
|5/46
|4/55
|bestmatch
|2/33
|4/14
|5/46
|6/147
|Average
|43.57
|24.72
|28.83
|38.00
|econ
|10.16
|8.79
|5.26
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|25.7
|16.8
|32.8
|71.3
|4W
|0
|6
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Daniel Sams"
Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship
“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m
Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat
Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu
Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets to record third consecutive win
Delhi Bulls produced yet anothersuperlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled
Prithvi Shaw arrives in the UK, will make his county debut on Friday
The Indian side's young opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw, who has been looking to return to the side for a long time, will now play in the County Championship. Prithvi Shaw will make
Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams named 2023 Vitality Blast Player of the Year
With his dominant performancethroughout the 2023 Vitality Blast, Daniel Sams has been named thecompetition's Player of the Year. The Essex all-rounder had a wonderfulVitality Blast
Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players
Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer
Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle
In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes
Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour
Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f
Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam, says Nasser Hussain
Former England captain and commentator Nasser said Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam and Kane Williamsonhow to play the pacers when the ball is moving around.Former Engla
Virender Sehwag all praise for Pakistani hospitality
Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and said he became emotional after receiving the warm welcome from locals on his visit to the cou
Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast
In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann
Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history
Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r