
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Daniel Sams Career, Records, Biography & More

Daniel Sams Career, Records, Biography & More

Daniel Sams
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born27th Oct, 1992
Age31 years, 9 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10145195
Innings71191610
Not Out32600
Runs1061649392255
High Score41986288
Average26.5017.7324.5025.50
Strike Rate170.96156.00101.0391.07
100S0000
50S0722
6S61122112
4S8962422
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10145195
Innings 10142188
overs 30483.4131.3154.4
Runs 3054252692494
wickets 71722413
bestinning 2/334/145/464/55
bestmatch 2/334/145/466/147
Average 43.5724.7228.8338.00
econ 10.168.795.263.19
Strike Rate 25.716.832.871.3
4W 0601
5W 0010
10w 0000
News related "Daniel Sams"
thumb

Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship

“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m

thumb

Bangla Tigers devour Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets to inflict their fifth consecutive defeat

Bangla Tigers pounced on Team AbuDhabi to record a nine-wicket victory and also inflict a fifth consecutivedefeat in the 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadiu

thumb

Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets to record third consecutive win

Delhi Bulls produced yet anothersuperlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled

thumb

Prithvi Shaw arrives in the UK, will make his county debut on Friday

The Indian side's young opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw, who has been looking to return to the side for a long time, will now play in the County Championship. Prithvi Shaw will make

thumb

Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams named 2023 Vitality Blast Player of the Year

With his dominant performancethroughout the 2023 Vitality Blast, Daniel Sams has been named thecompetition's Player of the Year. The Essex all-rounder had a wonderfulVitality Blast

thumb

Rayudu withdraws from MLC 2023 as BCCI reconsiders situation of retired players

Ambati Rayudu has withdrawn from the squad of major league cricket team Texas Super Kings (TSK) for "personal reasons" for their inaugural season.The Texas Super Kings (TSK) suffer

thumb

Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle

In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane set to join Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Ajinkya Rahane will fly to England once the two-game friendly series between India and the West Indies comes to an end next month. Rahane will reportedly return to Leicestershire f

thumb

Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam, says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain and commentator Nasser said Indian batsmen should learn from Babar Azam and Kane Williamsonhow to play the pacers when the ball is moving around.Former Engla

thumb

Virender Sehwag all praise for Pakistani hospitality

Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the hospitality of Pakistanis and said he became emotional after receiving the warm welcome from locals on his visit to the cou

thumb

Essex re-signs Daniel Sams for the Vitality T20 Blast

In a significant turn of events, English club Essex have enlisted the services of famed Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast 2023.Essex Cricket are delighted to ann

thumb

Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history

Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.