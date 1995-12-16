
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Spencer Johnson Career, Biography & More

Spencer Johnson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born16th Dec, 1995
Age28 years, 7 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches121874
Innings10354
Not Out10212
Runs001188
High Score00196
Average1.004.504.00
Strike Rate50.0085.7130.76
100S00000
50S00000
6S00000
4S00041
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 121874
Innings 121878
overs 87.361.360.3131.1
Runs 6162473351463
wickets 0216620
bestinning 2/333/12/417/47
bestmatch 2/333/12/419/83
Average 31.0029.5658.5023.15
econ 7.628.267.695.803.52
Strike Rate 22.523.060.539.3
4W 00001
5W 00002
10w 00000
News related "Spencer Johnson"
thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

David Miller set to miss Gujarat's next match against Rajasthan

Spencer Johnson, left-arm pacerfor the Gujarat Titans (GT), believes that the team's finisher, David Miller,who hasn't participated in their last two games, both of which have been

thumb

GT bowlers hold nerve to reward Gill a maiden win to kick off his captaincy career

Gujrat Titans have beaten Mumbai Indians by 6 runs on Sunday (24th March) at Ahmedabad. Contributions from Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill with the ball and disciplined bowling from

thumb

Matthew Short's all round excellence helps Australia cleansweep New Zealand

Australia thrashed New Zealand by on Sunday (25th February) to whitewash the Kiwis in their own turf in a rain curtailed match. Handy contributions from Aussie batters especially M

thumb

Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco

thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

BBL 2023-24: Schedule, Squad, Fixtures All you need to know

The cricket world is abuzz with excitement as the 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on December 7, offering fans a condensed yet thrilling display of T20 cricket.The

thumb

Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13

The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the

thumb

Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13

The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after

thumb

Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13

Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December

thumb

BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener

A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI

thumb

Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13

Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.