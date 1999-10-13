
Nuwanidu Fernando Career, Biography & More

Nuwanidu Fernando
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born13th Oct, 1999
Age24 years, 9 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches4423338
Innings4403156
Not Out0601
Runs759218992093
High Score50126112157
Average18.7527.0829.0038.05
Strike Rate71.42122.6382.1758.92
100S0127
50S1568
6S0361630
4S106679252
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 4423338
Innings 12625
overs 2310120
Runs 221659390
wickets 0013
bestinning 1/112/78
bestmatch 1/112/78
Average 59.00130.00
econ 11.005.335.903.25
Strike Rate 60.0240.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Nuwanidu Fernando"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Rangana Herath Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath (born 19 March 1978), known as Rangana Herath, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who has played all forms of the game for Sri Lan

thumb

The Jeffrey Vandersay Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jeffrey Vandersay was born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, Sri Lanka. He graduated from Wesley College, Colombo. He is a broken leg bowler with a small 5ft 7in stature.Jeffrey Dext

thumb

The Lahiru Kumara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Chandradasa Brahammana Ralalage Lahiru Sudesh Kumara, commonly known as Lahiru Kumara (born 13 February 1997) is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays in all three formats

thumb

The Lakshan Sandakan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Paththamperuma Arachchige Don Lakshan Rangika Sandakan, commonly known as Lakshan Sandakan (born 10 June 1991) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for the national tea

thumb

The Milinda Siriwardana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Tisse Appuhamilage Milinda Siriwardana, commonly known as Milinda Siriwardana (born 4 December 1985) is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who plays for limited-over formats. He i

thumb

The Nuwan Kulasekara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kulasekara Mudiyanselage Dinesh Nuwan Kulasekara (born 22 July 1982) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Kulasekara was number one in the ODI bowlers rankings on March 11, 2009 and r

thumb

The Upul Chandana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Umagiliya Durage Upul Chandana (born 7 May 1972 in Galle), commonly known as Upul Chandana, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer who played both Tests and ODIs. He was more

thumb

The Sanath Jayasuriya Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Deshabandu Sanath Teran Jayasuriya (born 30 June 1969) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and captain. He is credited with revolutionizing international one-day cricket in the mid-19

thumb

The Muttiah Muralitharan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Muttiah Muralitharan, born 17 April 1972, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Regarded as one of the best Test cricketers the game has ever seen, he was a right-arm off-break bowler.

app-banner

