Alick Athanaze Career, Biography & More

Alick Athanaze
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBatsman
Born7th Dec, 1998
Age25 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches2483632
Innings3413358
Not Out00015
Runs112125307891937
High Score476530140141
Average37.3331.2530.0024.6536.54
Strike Rate43.41102.45107.1481.8455.61
100S00022
50S010312
6S1421416
4S1415174224
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 2483632
Innings 2101623
overs 201084112.4
Runs 6570424327
wickets 100178
bestinning 1/535/453/37
bestmatch 1/535/453/37
Average 65.0024.9440.87
econ 3.257.005.042.90
Strike Rate 120.029.684.5
4W 00000
5W 00010
10w 00000
News related "Alick Athanaze"
thumb

Roston Chase to captain Windies 'A' for Nepal tour as Cricket Windies announce squad

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced their 15 men squad for the West Indies A team, which set to tour Nepal for a 5 match T20 series, commences from April 25th. Roston Chas

thumb

Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI

Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ashwin, openers help India to go on top after day 1 in Dominica test

After getting kicked from World Cup Windies back in the longest format of the game, test cricket. And also India who were beaten by Australia in WTC final last month started their

thumb

Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test

West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi

thumb

It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara

West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba

thumb

West Indies' Alick Athanaze makes world record on debut

Alick Athanaze played for WestIndies for the first time on Friday (June 9) against United Arab Emirates (UAE).And he set the world record in the match. He has written his name in t

thumb

Debutant Athanaze's quick-fire 65 after Sinclair's 4 wicket haul help Windies whitewash UAE

West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to whitewash them in the ODI series before the World Cup Qualification.United Arab Emirates winning the toss an

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match

Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota

thumb

The John Campbell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

John Dillon Campbell (born September 21, 1993) is a Jamaican professional cricketer who made his debut for the Jamaica national team in January 2013. He is a left-handed batsman an

thumb

The Akeal Hosein Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Akeal Hosein is a West Indian cricketer who was born in Port of Spain in 1993. He's a left-arm spinner and has been racing at the native West Indies circuit since 2012-13. He was p

