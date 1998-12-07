Alick Athanaze Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|7th Dec, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|8
|36
|32
|Innings
|3
|4
|1
|33
|58
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Runs
|112
|125
|30
|789
|1937
|High Score
|47
|65
|30
|140
|141
|Average
|37.33
|31.25
|30.00
|24.65
|36.54
|Strike Rate
|43.41
|102.45
|107.14
|81.84
|55.61
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12
|6S
|1
|4
|2
|14
|16
|4S
|14
|15
|1
|74
|224
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|4
|8
|36
|32
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|16
|23
|overs
|20
|1
|0
|84
|112.4
|Runs
|65
|7
|0
|424
|327
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|17
|8
|bestinning
|1/53
|5/45
|3/37
|bestmatch
|1/53
|5/45
|3/37
|Average
|65.00
|24.94
|40.87
|econ
|3.25
|7.00
|5.04
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|120.0
|29.6
|84.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara
West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba
West Indies' Alick Athanaze makes world record on debut
Alick Athanaze played for WestIndies for the first time on Friday (June 9) against United Arab Emirates (UAE).And he set the world record in the match. He has written his name in t
Debutant Athanaze's quick-fire 65 after Sinclair's 4 wicket haul help Windies whitewash UAE
West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to whitewash them in the ODI series before the World Cup Qualification.United Arab Emirates winning the toss an
