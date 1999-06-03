
  Cameron Green Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Cameron Green Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Cameron Green
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born3rd Jun, 1999
Age25 years, 2 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches24208373954
Innings36178333485
Not Out47091113
Runs10753791396979503319
High Score1148961100144251
Average33.5937.9017.3729.0441.3046.09
Strike Rate46.6384.78173.75151.5290.3951.57
100S100129
50S6124312
6S798302536
4S11230176474368
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 24208373954
Innings 37197243575
overs 3231062060199.4708.2
Runs 108161517856011522312
wickets 30155112570
bestinning 5/275/332/162/165/336/30
bestmatch 5/275/332/162/165/339/42
Average 36.0341.0035.6050.9046.0833.02
econ 3.345.808.909.335.763.26
Strike Rate 64.642.424.032.747.960.7
4W 000000
5W 110013
10w 000000
News related "Cameron Green"
thumb

Royal Challengers Bangaluru thump SRH by 35 runs to register their second victory of the season

The Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rajat Patidar's blitzkrieg 50, Cameron Green's handy 37 helped RCB post a compe

thumb

IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] RCBvsKKR "Cameron Green's Unbelievable Catch of IPL 2024: A Superhuman Display of Fielding Prowess"

All-rounder Cameron Green stole the show in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match during the IPL 2024 season with an incredible catch that ast

thumb

Glenn Maxwell doubtful for the next match against SRH

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15th April at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru. According to News 24, Glenn

thumb

Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades

Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B

thumb

"Both Green and Maxwell are under pressure"- Tom Moody underlines on how RCB can fit Will Jacks

It's been a barren run so far for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Barring Virat Kohli, the batting lineup has been insipid for RCB.

thumb

It is not like he had the other end operating at the same tempo as Kohli: Moody

Former Australia cricketer TomMoody stated, in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IndianPremier League (IPL) loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), that the other R

thumb

Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand

Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t

thumb

Nathan Lyon spins a web to hand Australia a massive 172 run win

Australia crashed New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington by a massive 172 run margin. Nathan Lyon's 6fer decimated Kiwis batting lineup in a jiffy. Earlier, New Zealand started t

thumb

Green, Lyon shine in Australia's commanding day in Wellington

Australia's day in Wellington despite the last two wickets fallen on the backend of the day 2. Australia have a massive lead of 217 runs with 8 wickets still in hands. Cameron Gree

thumb

Cameron Green's cracking hundred propels Australia to 279-9 after day one in Wellington

Australia's day this. Australia have scored 279-9 after day one in Wellington test. Cameron Green's fighting 103* off only 155 deliveries took Australia to a safe shore. Some suppo

thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Australia and West Indies announce playing XI for first Test

Australia and West Indies haveannounced their playing XI for the first Test. Cameron Green has been broughtback into the XI with Steve Smith opening.The two-match Test series begin

Latest News

app-banner

