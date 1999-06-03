Cameron Green Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|3rd Jun, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 2 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|20
|8
|37
|39
|54
|Innings
|36
|17
|8
|33
|34
|85
|Not Out
|4
|7
|0
|9
|11
|13
|Runs
|1075
|379
|139
|697
|950
|3319
|High Score
|114
|89
|61
|100
|144
|251
|Average
|33.59
|37.90
|17.37
|29.04
|41.30
|46.09
|Strike Rate
|46.63
|84.78
|173.75
|151.52
|90.39
|51.57
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|50S
|6
|1
|2
|4
|3
|12
|6S
|7
|9
|8
|30
|25
|36
|4S
|112
|30
|17
|64
|74
|368
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|24
|20
|8
|37
|39
|54
|Innings
|37
|19
|7
|24
|35
|75
|overs
|323
|106
|20
|60
|199.4
|708.2
|Runs
|1081
|615
|178
|560
|1152
|2312
|wickets
|30
|15
|5
|11
|25
|70
|bestinning
|5/27
|5/33
|2/16
|2/16
|5/33
|6/30
|bestmatch
|5/27
|5/33
|2/16
|2/16
|5/33
|9/42
|Average
|36.03
|41.00
|35.60
|50.90
|46.08
|33.02
|econ
|3.34
|5.80
|8.90
|9.33
|5.76
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|64.6
|42.4
|24.0
|32.7
|47.9
|60.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Cameron Green"
Royal Challengers Bangaluru thump SRH by 35 runs to register their second victory of the season
The Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs on Thursday (25th April). Rajat Patidar's blitzkrieg 50, Cameron Green's handy 37 helped RCB post a compe
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] RCBvsKKR "Cameron Green's Unbelievable Catch of IPL 2024: A Superhuman Display of Fielding Prowess"
All-rounder Cameron Green stole the show in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match during the IPL 2024 season with an incredible catch that ast
Glenn Maxwell doubtful for the next match against SRH
Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15th April at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru. According to News 24, Glenn
Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B
"Both Green and Maxwell are under pressure"- Tom Moody underlines on how RCB can fit Will Jacks
It's been a barren run so far for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Barring Virat Kohli, the batting lineup has been insipid for RCB.
It is not like he had the other end operating at the same tempo as Kohli: Moody
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody stated, in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IndianPremier League (IPL) loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), that the other R
Cameron Green boosts his ranking up after his cracking knock against New Zealand
Australia's prodigious young all rounder Cameron Green boosted his ranking after his match winning 174 knock against New Zealand in Wellington. The knock which decimated the Kiwi t
Nathan Lyon spins a web to hand Australia a massive 172 run win
Australia crashed New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington by a massive 172 run margin. Nathan Lyon's 6fer decimated Kiwis batting lineup in a jiffy. Earlier, New Zealand started t
Green, Lyon shine in Australia's commanding day in Wellington
Australia's day in Wellington despite the last two wickets fallen on the backend of the day 2. Australia have a massive lead of 217 runs with 8 wickets still in hands. Cameron Gree
Cameron Green's cracking hundred propels Australia to 279-9 after day one in Wellington
Australia's day this. Australia have scored 279-9 after day one in Wellington test. Cameron Green's fighting 103* off only 155 deliveries took Australia to a safe shore. Some suppo
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Australia and West Indies announce playing XI for first Test
Australia and West Indies haveannounced their playing XI for the first Test. Cameron Green has been broughtback into the XI with Steve Smith opening.The two-match Test series begin