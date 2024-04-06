
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Moeen Ali Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Moeen Ali Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Moeen Ali
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born18th Jun, 1987
Age37 years, 1 month23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6813278297249202
Innings11810667274217346
Not Out81516301727
Runs3094226011095972555511514
High Score15512872121158250
Average28.1224.8321.7424.4727.7736.09
Strike Rate51.7999.47143.83141.31100.8855.18
100S53021120
50S1567302170
6S3477602981450
4S375195845275800
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6813278297249202
Innings 119122612412110
overs 2101.4955.2143.3642.31473.54223.2
Runs 7612506311884898794614953
wickets 20410643197181391
bestinning 6/534/463/245/344/336/29
bestmatch 10/1124/463/245/344/3312/96
Average 37.3147.7627.6224.8643.9038.24
econ 3.625.298.277.625.393.54
Strike Rate 61.854.020.019.548.864.8
4W 13202317
5W 5001012
10w 100002
News related "Moeen Ali"
thumb

They could have brought Moeen Ali up the order: Hayden criticizes CSK's decision

Former Australian cricketerMatthew Hayden has questions about Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) choice to putRavindra Jadeja in at No. 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 202

thumb

Will Jacks blistering hundred crashes Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs

Cumilla Victorians thumped Chattogram Challengers by a massive margin of 73 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Will Jacks magnificent 108

thumb

Moeen Ali, Salman Irshad steer Samp Army to a pulsating 6-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators

Morrisville Samp Army stoppedDeccan Gladiators through a pulsating chase and won by six wickets in the 24thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium with four balls t

thumb

Samp Army overcome Chennai's brave fightback to win by 7 wickets

Chennai Braves gave Samp Army thejitters before bowing to a seven-wicket defeat with one ball to spare in a hardfought seventh match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadi

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: The Captain's Reveal

In anticipation of anotherexplosive season of cricket's fastest format, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition,announced the captains for the season at a press conference held in SheikhZayed C

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helps England have a massive victory over Netherlands

England crushed Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday (8th November). Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helped them post 339. On thr contrast, Moeen and Rashid shared 3 wickets ea

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl first, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bowl first in the ICC ODI World Cup match against England on Tuesday(October 10) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh have made one changeto their si

thumb

Warm up match : Moeen Ali's blitzkrieg 56 thumps Bangladesh by 4 wickets, while Conway's fine 78 crushes South Africa

England thumped Bangladesh by 4 wickets on Monday (October 2) in the warm up match. While New Zealand crushed South Africa by 7 runs in today's second warm up game in DLS method. R

thumb

Comilla Victorians retain West Indies hard-hitter Johnson Charles

Comilla Victorians is making a star-studdedteam to retain the title of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They arerecruiting star cricketers one after another. This time the Caribbea

thumb

Comilla Victorians retain England all-rounder Moeen Ali

Comilla Victorians have retainedEngland star all-rounder Moeen Ali for the upcoming edition of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). Comilla is the current championof BPL. They have

thumb

Malan, Moeen star in England's series clinching victory

England thumped Kiwis by 100 runs in the 4th match to secure the ODI series by 3-1 on Saturday (16th September) at Lord's, London. Dawid Malan's excellent hundred followed by Moeen

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.