Abdul Qadir

Abdul Qadir
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born5th Feb, 1980
Age44 years, 6 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewT201st Class
Matches21
Innings12
Not Out00
Runs020
High Score013
Average0.0010.00
Strike Rate0.0020.83
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S02
OverviewT201st Class
Matches 21
Innings 20
overs 80
Runs 600
wickets 20
bestinning 1/28
bestmatch 1/28
Average 30.00
econ 7.50
Strike Rate 24.00
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
thumb

Babar didn't bring me in Pakistan team: Usman Qadir on nepotism issue

Usman Qadir is the son of the latelegendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain ImranKhan was a close friend of Qadir. Usman got a chance in the national

thumb

Chanderpaul, Edwards and Abdul Qadir inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announces the latest legends to join the prestigious roster of cricket greats that make up the ICC Hall of Fame.Iconic Pakistani spinn

thumb

Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers

If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law havi

thumb

Pakistan is Brazil of cricket: Wasim Akram

Brazil is by far the most successful country in football history. They have won the crown of world football excellence five times. Australia has this achievement in cricket. They a

thumb

'Everything changed when my dad passed on' - Usman Qadir

Young leg spinner Usman Qadir, the son of cricketing world's miraculous leg-spinner (late) Abdul Qadir says that it has been his father’s dream to see him play for Pakistan nationa

thumb

Tahir tweets heartful message for late Qadir

Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir passed away at the age of 63 from a cardiac arrest on Friday. He featured in two World Cups for Pakistan.Abdul Qadir, who represented Pakistan in 198

thumb

Abdul Qadir passes away after cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir passed away at the age of 63 after a cardiac arrest on Friday.Abdul Qadir, who represented Pakistan in 1983 and 1987 World Cup has passed aw

thumb

Son of legendary Pakistani bowler selected to play for an Australia XI

The son of one of the all-time great bowlers of Pakistan Abdul Qadir has been included in Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI.Usman Qadir, son of Abdul Qadir, one of the greatest bowle

