
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Balaji Rao

Balaji Rao
NationalityCanada
RoleBowlers
Born4th Mar, 1978
Age46 years, 5 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches10463633
Innings8451839
Not Out012314
Runs593234153276
High Score2422223927
Average7.3710.6611.3310.1911.04
Strike Rate66.29106.66109.67
100S00000
50S00000
6S12200
4S41100
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 10463633
Innings 104500
overs 7914172731011.2
Runs 44810713113342884
wickets 12684294
bestinning 4/573/213/214/445/47
bestmatch 4/573/213/214/44
Average 37.3317.8316.3731.7630.68
econ 5.677.647.704.882.85
Strike Rate 39.5014.0012.7039.0064.5
4W 10020
5W 00004
10w 00000
News related "Balaji Rao"
thumb

Canada seal T20 World Cup spot for first-time ever in their history

Canada qualified for the T20World Cup for the first time after defeating Bermuda by 39 runs in the finalAmericas Region qualifying match to secure a berth in the 2024 tournament.Ca

thumb

Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender international T20 cricketer

Australian-born cricketer DanielleMcGahey is ready to make history as the first transgender player to compete ina T20 international. The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take

thumb

Bangladesh look to rewrite Durban history

As Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, memories of the infamous 2003 Cricket World Cup defeat to Canada at this very ground flash back. The Tige

thumb

ICC suspends Canada U-19 bowler for illegal bowling action

Canadian spinner Raqib Shamsudeen has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after his bowling action was found to be illegal by the event panel

thumb

Four more teams could be added in ICC World T20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering increasing the number of participating teams in the ICC World T20 to 20. UK based Telegraph Sport revealed the news on Sunday

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Super four match 6, Asia Cup 2018

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have one victory each in this round. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals to face India on September 28.The two teams haven't faced eac

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.