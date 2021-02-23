
Sarandeep Singh

Sarandeep Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born21st Oct, 1979
Age44 years, 9 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches35107792
Innings24246118
Not Out1111322
Runs4347534742216
High Score3919305094
Average43.0015.6653.0014.3623.08
Strike Rate31.6164.38100.00
100S00000
50S00017
6S00100
4S16500
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 35107792
Innings 451000
overs 1134334626.23315.2
Runs 34018021327019100
wickets 1031197314
bestinning 4/1362/343/205/118/180
bestmatch 6/2062/343/205/11
Average 34.0060.0019.3627.8428.98
econ 3.004.186.264.312.74
Strike Rate 67.8086.0018.5038.7063.3
4W 10010
5W 000218
10w 00002
