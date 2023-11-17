Sanjayan Thuraisingam
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Sep, 1969
|Age
|54 years, 11 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|3
|3
|31
|3
|Innings
|9
|2
|2
|28
|3
|Not Out
|2
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Runs
|45
|18
|18
|226
|9
|High Score
|13
|15
|15
|39
|4
|Average
|6.42
|18.00
|18.00
|11.30
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|41.66
|75.00
|75.00
|37.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|3
|3
|31
|3
|Innings
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|overs
|70.1
|7.5
|7.5
|201
|39
|Runs
|305
|44
|44
|822
|96
|wickets
|13
|2
|2
|28
|1
|bestinning
|4/35
|1/13
|1/13
|4/35
|1/29
|bestmatch
|4/35
|1/13
|1/13
|4/35
|1/29
|Average
|23.46
|22.00
|22.00
|29.35
|96.00
|econ
|4.34
|5.61
|5.61
|4.08
|2.46
|Strike Rate
|32.30
|23.50
|23.50
|43.00
|234.0
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
