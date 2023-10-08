
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Abdool Samad

Abdool Samad
NationalityCanada
RoleBatsman
Born3rd May, 1979
Age45 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2778385
Innings2767379
Not Out20020
Runs74097121798284
High Score1302929130119
Average29.6016.1617.2822.8031.55
Strike Rate70.81110.22102.5463.96
100S10011
50S20021
6S64400
4S73810049
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2778385
Innings 141106
overs 39.12254.141
Runs 2813636357164
wickets 71182
bestinning 1/81/361/361/82/71
bestmatch 1/81/361/361/82/71
Average 40.1436.0036.0044.6282.00
econ 7.1718.0018.006.594.00
Strike Rate 33.5012.0012.0040.60123.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Abdool Samad"
thumb

Canada seal T20 World Cup spot for first-time ever in their history

Canada qualified for the T20World Cup for the first time after defeating Bermuda by 39 runs in the finalAmericas Region qualifying match to secure a berth in the 2024 tournament.Ca

thumb

Danielle McGahey set to become first transgender international T20 cricketer

Australian-born cricketer DanielleMcGahey is ready to make history as the first transgender player to compete ina T20 international. The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take

thumb

Bangladesh look to rewrite Durban history

As Bangladesh take on South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban, memories of the infamous 2003 Cricket World Cup defeat to Canada at this very ground flash back. The Tige

thumb

ICC suspends Canada U-19 bowler for illegal bowling action

Canadian spinner Raqib Shamsudeen has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after his bowling action was found to be illegal by the event panel

thumb

Four more teams could be added in ICC World T20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering increasing the number of participating teams in the ICC World T20 to 20. UK based Telegraph Sport revealed the news on Sunday

thumb

Watch: Justin Trudeau plays cricket with Kapil, Azhar

On the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Indian soil on last Saturday. Since then the vigorous and mighty popular PM stir

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.