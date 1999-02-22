Harry Brook Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Feb, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 5 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|6
|24
|122
|21
|68
|Innings
|20
|6
|21
|115
|18
|110
|Not Out
|1
|0
|4
|26
|1
|6
|Runs
|1181
|123
|494
|2982
|466
|4248
|High Score
|186
|80
|81
|105
|103
|194
|Average
|62.15
|20.50
|29.05
|33.50
|27.41
|40.84
|Strike Rate
|91.76
|79.35
|141.54
|149.62
|93.20
|70.52
|100S
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|11
|50S
|7
|1
|2
|11
|2
|24
|6S
|23
|4
|23
|128
|6
|49
|4S
|141
|10
|38
|251
|50
|546
News related "Harry Brook"
Lizaad Williams replaces Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals
Lizaad Williams, the protea right - arm medium fast bowler has replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024.Lizaad Williams has replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals.Englan
Harry Brook to feature in the early rounds of County championship
Harry Brook withdrew from IPL to be close to his grieving family. But he confirmed that he will feature the early County championship round. Harry BrookEnglish batter Harry Brook,
16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'
16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D
Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons
The English young sensation Harry Brook has pulled out from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 citing personal reasons. The English top order dynamic batter, who was bought for INR 4
16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'
The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
Dan Lawrence replaces Harry Brook in England squad for India series
England's middle-order batter HarryBrook pulled himself out of the India tour at the last minute due to urgentpersonal reasons. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called Dan Law
Harry Brook withdraws from India series
England young batter Harry Brookhas pulled himself out of the India tour team. Brook decided not to play forpersonal reasons. As a result of which Brook is not playing in the upcom
Ricky Ponting sheds light on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 auction buys
Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting made the headlines after he shed light on the franchise's IPL 2024 auction buys in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. He felt elated upon purch
Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred steers England to chase down 223
England crashed West Indies by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th December) in Grenada. Philip Salt's magnificent 109 off only 56 deliveries helped England chase down a massive 223 to comeb
I've been off social media for a while now: Brook prioritizes mental health
England's young cricketer HarryBrook has decided to stay away from it in this exciting era of social media. Socialmedia has now become the most effective for sharing any informatio
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se