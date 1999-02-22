
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Harry Brook Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Harry Brook Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Harry Brook
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Feb, 1999
Age25 years, 5 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches126241222168
Innings2062111518110
Not Out1042616
Runs118112349429824664248
High Score1868081105103194
Average62.1520.5029.0533.5027.4140.84
Strike Rate91.7679.35141.54149.6293.2070.52
100S4003111
50S71211224
6S23423128649
4S141103825150546
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 126241222168
Innings 3002132
overs 140023179.3
Runs 37002619479
wickets 100109
bestinning 1/251/133/15
bestmatch 1/251/134/29
Average 37.0026.0053.22
econ 2.6413.006.332.66
Strike Rate 84.012.0119.6
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Harry Brook"
thumb

Lizaad Williams replaces Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals

Lizaad Williams, the protea right - arm medium fast bowler has replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024.Lizaad Williams has replaced Harry Brook at Delhi Capitals.Englan

thumb

Harry Brook to feature in the early rounds of County championship

Harry Brook withdrew from IPL to be close to his grieving family. But he confirmed that he will feature the early County championship round. Harry BrookEnglish batter Harry Brook,

thumb

16 Bangladeshi unsold at the auction of 'The Hundred'

16 Bangladeshis were named in the draft of the Hundred. But no one got a team, everyone was unsold at the auction. The 16 Bangladeshis were : Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Litton D

thumb

Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons

The English young sensation Harry Brook has pulled out from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 citing personal reasons. The English top order dynamic batter, who was bought for INR 4

thumb

16 Bangladeshi named in the draft of 'The Hundred'

The most recent form of Cricket is the Hundred invented by England Cricket Board (ECB). Despite not granted by ICC, ECB runs a a league of it. Now 16 Bangladeshis have been named i

thumb

David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100

thumb

Dan Lawrence replaces Harry Brook in England squad for India series

England's middle-order batter HarryBrook pulled himself out of the India tour at the last minute due to urgentpersonal reasons. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) called Dan Law

thumb

Harry Brook withdraws from India series

England young batter Harry Brookhas pulled himself out of the India tour team. Brook decided not to play forpersonal reasons. As a result of which Brook is not playing in the upcom

thumb

Ricky Ponting sheds light on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 auction buys

Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting made the headlines after he shed light on the franchise's IPL 2024 auction buys in Dubai on December 19, Tuesday. He felt elated upon purch

thumb

Phil Salt's maiden T20I hundred steers England to chase down 223

England crashed West Indies by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th December) in Grenada. Philip Salt's magnificent 109 off only 56 deliveries helped England chase down a massive 223 to comeb

thumb

I've been off social media for a while now: Brook prioritizes mental health

England's young cricketer HarryBrook has decided to stay away from it in this exciting era of social media. Socialmedia has now become the most effective for sharing any informatio

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.