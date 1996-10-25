
Tanvir Islam Career, Biography & More

Tanvir Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born25th Oct, 1996
Age27 years, 9 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1498428
Innings0123538
Not Out071610
Runs055129298
High Score0211951
Average11.006.7810.64
Strike Rate91.6670.8737.29
100S0000
50S0001
6S0348
4S031033
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1498428
Innings 1468443
overs 2162.3732.1804.5
Runs 17106331062285
wickets 16012588
bestinning 1/174/236/188/51
bestmatch 1/174/236/1813/106
Average 17.0017.7124.8425.96
econ 8.506.544.242.83
Strike Rate 12.016.235.154.8
4W 0233
5W 0014
10w 0001
News related "Tanvir Islam"
thumb

Tanvir Islam's firing fifer hands Abahani 4th win of the DPL

Tanvir Islam's firing bowling crashed Brothers Union by 8 wickets on Wednesday (20th March). Tanvir Islam picked up 5 wickets, conceding just 7 runs to hand Abahani their 4th win o

thumb

Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam run riot to hand Abahani a thumping 171 run win over Partex Sporting Club

Abahani Limited crashed Partex Sporting Club by 171 runs on Monday (11th March) in the first match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024. Spinner Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam are th

thumb

Comilla Victorians retain Rizwan, Narine alongside three local cricketers

Along with three local, Pakistan wicket-keeperMohammad Rizwan and West Indies all-rounder have been retained by the ComillaVictorians franchise for the next edition of Bangladesh P

thumb

Mahmudullah Riyad not in pre-series camp for Hajj pilgrimage

Bangladesh all-rounder MahmudullahRiyad was not in the Bangladesh team in the Ireland series which concluded afew days ago. All eyes were on whether this experienced cricketer woul

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test

Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope

thumb

The best performers of this BPL

The BPL got it's veil off with Comilla Victorians winning their fourth title in the tournament in a thrilling final last night against Mashrafe’s Sylhet Strikers. There's plenty to

thumb

Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023

Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w

thumb

Shakib stars in Barishal's win as Comilla register third straight loss

Comilla Victorians have losttheir third straight match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday(January 14) in Chattogram. Fortune Barishal beat them by 12 runs. ComillaV

thumb

Naim blasts 70 to put Abahani on top

Rain has handed DLS-method wins to Abahani Limited and Khelaghar in the afternoon matches of round 7 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Legends of Rupganj claimed a nine-wicket win

thumb

Disciplined bowling efforts give Shinepukur first win

Shinepukur Cricket Club have beaten the favorites Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This is Sheikh Jamal’s secon

thumb

Prime Bank escape Shinepukur scare in low-scoring thriller

Prime Bank Cricket Club have picked up their second consecutive win in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, beating Shinepukur Cricket Club in a low-scoring thriller at Mirpur.Needi

thumb

Tanvir 8-for seals big win for Bangladesh Emerging

Bangladesh Emerging have handed Ireland Wolves an innings and 23-run defeat in the only four-day match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Ireland Wolves have been bowled

