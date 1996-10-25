Tanvir Islam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|25th Oct, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|49
|84
|28
|Innings
|0
|12
|35
|38
|Not Out
|0
|7
|16
|10
|Runs
|0
|55
|129
|298
|High Score
|0
|21
|19
|51
|Average
|11.00
|6.78
|10.64
|Strike Rate
|91.66
|70.87
|37.29
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6S
|0
|3
|4
|8
|4S
|0
|3
|10
|33
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|49
|84
|28
|Innings
|1
|46
|84
|43
|overs
|2
|162.3
|732.1
|804.5
|Runs
|17
|1063
|3106
|2285
|wickets
|1
|60
|125
|88
|bestinning
|1/17
|4/23
|6/18
|8/51
|bestmatch
|1/17
|4/23
|6/18
|13/106
|Average
|17.00
|17.71
|24.84
|25.96
|econ
|8.50
|6.54
|4.24
|2.83
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|16.2
|35.1
|54.8
|4W
|0
|2
|3
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Tanvir Islam"
Tanvir Islam's firing fifer hands Abahani 4th win of the DPL
Tanvir Islam's firing bowling crashed Brothers Union by 8 wickets on Wednesday (20th March). Tanvir Islam picked up 5 wickets, conceding just 7 runs to hand Abahani their 4th win o
Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam run riot to hand Abahani a thumping 171 run win over Partex Sporting Club
Abahani Limited crashed Partex Sporting Club by 171 runs on Monday (11th March) in the first match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024. Spinner Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam are th
Comilla Victorians retain Rizwan, Narine alongside three local cricketers
Along with three local, Pakistan wicket-keeperMohammad Rizwan and West Indies all-rounder have been retained by the ComillaVictorians franchise for the next edition of Bangladesh P
Mahmudullah Riyad not in pre-series camp for Hajj pilgrimage
Bangladesh all-rounder MahmudullahRiyad was not in the Bangladesh team in the Ireland series which concluded afew days ago. All eyes were on whether this experienced cricketer woul
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope
The best performers of this BPL
The BPL got it's veil off with Comilla Victorians winning their fourth title in the tournament in a thrilling final last night against Mashrafe’s Sylhet Strikers. There's plenty to
Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023
Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w
Shakib stars in Barishal's win as Comilla register third straight loss
Comilla Victorians have losttheir third straight match in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday(January 14) in Chattogram. Fortune Barishal beat them by 12 runs. ComillaV
Naim blasts 70 to put Abahani on top
Rain has handed DLS-method wins to Abahani Limited and Khelaghar in the afternoon matches of round 7 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Legends of Rupganj claimed a nine-wicket win
Disciplined bowling efforts give Shinepukur first win
Shinepukur Cricket Club have beaten the favorites Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. This is Sheikh Jamal’s secon
Prime Bank escape Shinepukur scare in low-scoring thriller
Prime Bank Cricket Club have picked up their second consecutive win in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, beating Shinepukur Cricket Club in a low-scoring thriller at Mirpur.Needi
Tanvir 8-for seals big win for Bangladesh Emerging
Bangladesh Emerging have handed Ireland Wolves an innings and 23-run defeat in the only four-day match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Ireland Wolves have been bowled