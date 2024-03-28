
Henry Shipley Career, Biography & More

Henry Shipley
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born10th May, 1996
Age28 years, 3 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches85394725
Innings62233440
Not Out12666
Runs182335511909
High Score71397882
Average3.6019.7018.2526.73
Strike Rate46.15100.00139.0089.6456.14
100S00000
50S00036
6S00141628
4S002737110
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 85394725
Innings 84334646
overs 64.31396.3340.1608.5
Runs 35914182019732099
wickets 152335372
bestinning 5/311/254/236/405/37
bestmatch 5/311/254/236/407/190
Average 23.9370.5024.8437.2229.15
econ 5.5610.848.495.803.44
Strike Rate 25.839.017.538.550.7
4W 00112
5W 10022
10w 00000
News related "Henry Shipley"
thumb

Finn Allen to auction off world-record shirt for charity

To raise money for Cancer SocietyNew Zealand, New Zealand batter Finn Allen will auction off a one-of-a-kindshirt.Photo: New Zealand CricketAllen hit 16 sixes and scored 137runs of

thumb

India move to number one in WTC standings after New Zealand's defeat in Wellington

India moved to top of the World Test Championship standings after New Zealand's 172 run defeat to Australia in Wellington. New Zealand slipped to the second position while India as

thumb

Key players to miss New Zealand's Pakistan tour due to IPL contract

A number of key New Zealand players could miss the T20I series against Pakistan in April due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to sources.Their T20I skipper Kane Willia

thumb

Rachin Ravindra eyes for a slot in Kiwis lineup for upcoming T20 world cup

Rachin Ravindra is seeking for a spot in New Zealand's T20I xi for the upcoming T20 world cup. After his maiden fifty (68 off 35) against Australia in Wellington, Rachin Ravindra h

thumb

Daryl Mitchell rules out of South Africa Tests and Australia T20Is

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchellhas suffered a long-term injury. The injury has definitely ruled him out of theongoing second Test match against South Africa and the upcoming T20I

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Rachin Ravindra returns to New Zealand Test team

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra hasreturned to New Zealand's Test team for South Africa series. Along with that,Will O'Rourke is a new face in the Test team. However, he was only picke

thumb

New Zealand hopeful of getting Williamson in South Africa series

New Zealand coach Gary Stead ishopeful of getting Kane Williamson back for the home Test series against SouthAfrica, who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The two-match Test se

thumb

Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand

In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9

thumb

Mitchell rested for fifth Pakistan T20I, Ravindra included in squad

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hasbeen rested for the final match of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.Rachin Ravindra has been called into the team. After winning the firs

thumb

Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0

thumb

Hamish Rutherford announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Zealand cricketer HamishRutherford is retiring from all forms of cricket. This cricketer from Otagowill play against Northern Districts in New Zealand's domestic cricket supers

