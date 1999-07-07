Murshida Khatun Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|7th Jul, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 2 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|18
|33
|Innings
|16
|33
|Not Out
|2
|4
|Runs
|234
|569
|High Score
|51
|77
|Average
|16.71
|19.62
|Strike Rate
|56.38
|88.21
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|3
|6S
|1
|2
|4S
|31
|60
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|18
|33
|Innings
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
