Murshida Khatun Career, Biography & More

Murshida Khatun
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born7th Jul, 1999
Age25 years, 2 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewODIT20I
Matches1833
Innings1633
Not Out24
Runs234569
High Score5177
Average16.7119.62
Strike Rate56.3888.21
100S00
50S13
6S12
4S3160
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 1833
Innings 00
overs 00
Runs 00
wickets 00
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 00
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Murshida Khatun"
thumb

Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa

Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bangladesh women beat New Zealand XI by 7 wickets

Bangladesh women's teamrestricted the New Zealand XI to 125 runs after batting first on Wednesday(November 30). In reply, the Tigers reached the target with 12 balls and 7wickets i

thumb

Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage

Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav

thumb

Bangladesh women's team register another easy win to reach semi-finals

Bangladesh women’s team have registeredanother win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday (September21) in Abu Dhabi and ended the group stage with hundred percent

thumb

Bangladesh women's team start qualifier with 14-run win

Bangladesh women’s team have gotoff to a good start by defeating Ireland women’s team in their first match ofthe ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Bangladesh won by 14 runs with

thumb

Bangladesh win three in three to set up decider vs SL

The battle for eighth and last position of Commonwealth Games' Women's Cricket T20 comes down to Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. The Tigresses have beaten Scotland to seal their third win

thumb

South Africa Emerging rattled for 92, Bangladesh seal series

Bangladesh Emerging Women have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against South Africa Emerging Women's team. The hosts dominated in the third ODI to take a si

thumb

Bangladesh's Murshida in top 20 women cricketers of this decade

ESPNcricinfo, a popular sports news website exclusively for the game of cricket, has revealed a list of the 20 best women cricketers for the 2020s who will rule this decade. Murshi

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

