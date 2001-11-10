
Riyan Parag Career, Biography & More

Riyan Parag
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born10th Nov, 2001
Age22 years, 9 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches884825
Innings764344
Not Out1430
Runs153316881420
High Score77174123
Average24.7242.2032.27
Strike Rate132.38102.3663.13
100S051
50S11810
6S797353
4S105138159
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 884825
Innings 514335
overs 129.5310.2469.1
Runs 93515331800
wickets 305049
bestinning 3/304/275/68
bestmatch 3/304/278/141
Average 31.1630.6636.73
econ 7.204.933.83
Strike Rate 25.937.257.4
4W 035
5W 001
10w 000
News related "Riyan Parag"
thumb

Riyan Parag credits Kohli for his reincarnation of form

Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form in this season of IPL. After being prompted to number 4 he has unearthed his batting maestro and is one of the forces behind Rajasthan Royal

thumb

Kumar Sangakkara suggests Riyan Parag not to look too far ahead rather he should concentrate on Rajasthan

Riyan Parag is having a fantastic IPL season thus far, smacking three half - centuries till now and is being tipped as a potential pick for upcoming T20 world cup.Riyan Parag after

thumb

Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G

thumb

I think Parag had a bit of ego last year: Hogg

Riyan Parag has already played acouple of match-winning knocks for RR as they are the only team with anunbeaten record - four wins in as many matches.Australian spinner Brad Hoggap

thumb

IPL 2024: Watch - Riyan Parag's falcon like effort to save certain boundary in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Riyan Parag has been always good on the field as he saved a certain boundary after his teammate made a misfield at the long-on region during the game against Royal Challengers Bang

thumb

[ WATCH ] Rohit Sharma Shows Sportsmanship by Requesting Fans to Not Boo Hardik Pandya at MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match

The Rajasthan Royals won the toss in a critical game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, and elected to bowl first. This was a wise move as their new ball bowlers, mainly Tren

thumb

Riyan Parag gets Orange Cap after his assured 54* run knock over Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Monday (1st April) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scintillating spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult combined of 6 wicket

thumb

Boult, Chahal run riot to hand Royals a dominating victory over Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets on Monday (1st April) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Scintillating spells from Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult combined of 6 wicket

thumb

"The biggest thing we've seen in Riyan is maturity" - Kumar Sangakkara on Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). This is Rajasthan's second win in a row in the season. Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swas

thumb

Riyan Parag's single handed demolition thumps Delhi by 12 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on Thursday (28th March). Riyan Parag's single handed demolition with a swashbuckling 84 off 45 balls and brilliant death bowling fr

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

