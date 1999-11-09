
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Prithvi Shaw Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Prithvi Shaw Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More

Prithvi Shaw
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born9th Nov, 1999
Age24 years, 9 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches5611005744
Innings9611005778
Not Out100142
Runs3391890250730563802
High Score134490134244379
Average42.3731.500.0025.3257.6650.02
Strike Rate86.04113.850.00150.29126.6982.97
100S10011012
50S200191116
6S2201068446
4S48320287412521
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 5611005744
Innings 000004
overs 000006
Runs 0000044
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 7.33
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Prithvi Shaw"
thumb

It doesn’t make sense: Moody criticizes Delhi for picking Bhui over Shaw

Tom Moody, a former Australiancricket player, thinks that Delhi Capitals (DC) should pick Prithvi Shaw overRicky Bhui for their next Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) games.Prithvi

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Knee injury to keep Prithvi Shaw out for much of the domestic season

India batter Prithvi Shaw will beout for at least three months with a knee injury. The 2023–24 Indian domesticseason kicks out on October 1 in Rajkot with the Irani Cup, therefore

thumb

Prithvi Shaw returns to Northamptonshire for the 2024 season

Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will also represent Northamptonshire in 2024 after agreeing a deal with the county side. He is expected to be available for the second half of t

thumb

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Northamptonshire's One-Day Cup after knee injury

Prithvi Shaw will miss the ongoing One-Day Cup competition in England for Northamptonshire after injuring his knee in a game against Durham on Sunday.Prithvi Shaw's time at Northam

thumb

Prithvi Shaw will learn a lot from playing in England: Ravi Ashwin

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Prithvi Shaw will pick up the tricks and trade from playing in the English conditions. The Indian cricketer was last se

thumb

Prithvi Shaw arrives in the UK, will make his county debut on Friday

The Indian side's young opening batsman, Prithvi Shaw, who has been looking to return to the side for a long time, will now play in the County Championship. Prithvi Shaw will make

thumb

Dhoni has made Jadeja what he is today: Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu, a former India andChennai Super Kings (CSK) batter, has dispelled rumours of a potential riftbetween MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during the 2022 season.Jadeja was a

thumb

Shaw thinks he is a star, Gill has worked on his flaws: Gill's childhood coach

Shubman Gill's childhood coach KarsanGhavri highlighted the difference between Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Karsan saidthat if Prithvi does not work, there will be no profit even getting

thumb

Riley Rossow's majestic knock overshadows Livingstone's glorious 94

Delhi Capitals overcomed Punjab Kings challenge by 15 runs with the help of Riley Rossow's majestic knock in Dharmasala on 17th May (Wed).PBKS winning the toss and elected to field

thumb

IPL 2023: Sehwag bashes Prithvi Shaw after dismal shot against GT

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on Prithvi Shaw after the latter played a dismal shot against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.Pr

thumb

Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.