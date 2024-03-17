
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Khaled Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More

Khaled Ahmed Career, Records, Biography & More

Khaled Ahmed
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born20th Sep, 1992
Age31 years, 10 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches122464947
Innings20262266
Not Out7131127
Runs1312345179
High Score4181926
Average1.001.007.664.094.58
Strike Rate13.1325.0076.6644.1139.60
100S00000
50S00000
6S00137
4S301319
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 122464947
Innings 212464975
overs 32413.2156.4369.11085.1
Runs 115272125021013740
wickets 2135467101
bestinning 5/1063/603/204/315/54
bestmatch 5/863/603/204/3110/139
Average 54.8524.0023.1431.3537.02
econ 3.555.407.975.693.44
Strike Rate 92.526.617.433.064.4
4W 10034
5W 10005
10w 00001
News related "Khaled Ahmed"
thumb

Abahani beat Shinepukur to have a dominating win

Abahani Limited crashed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th March). Batting first, Shinepukur were bundled for a paltry 169 runs infront of a quality Abahani bowli

thumb

Taskin ruled out of third ODI; Afif, Khaled included in the squad

Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the thirdODI against New Zealand tomorrow due to stomach issues. Pacer Khaled Ahmed andbatter Afif Hossain have been added

thumb

Debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi restrict New Zealand to 254

New Zealand have posted 254 on the board. The debutant Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan shared 3 wickets each, while Mustafizur was at his flow today with two wickets. But Tom Blundel

thumb

Live: New Zealand bat first, Khaled Ahmed makes debut for Bangladesh

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladeshin the second of a three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Saturday (September 23).The first ODI was washed out

thumb

Ebadot Hossain likely to miss Asia Cup

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossainis likely to miss the upcoming Asia Cup. This pacer is mainly suffering from a kneeinjury.This injury of Ebadot is old andit again appeared in practi

thumb

Does that mean Bangladesh can't play except me: Shakib on bowling less

Shakib Al Hasan has noexplanation for bowling lesser in the Dhaka Test against Ireland. In the entirematch, the Irish batted 193.2 overs, while Shakib bowled only 16 overs. Only 3o

thumb

Taskin Ahmed ruled out of Ireland Test

Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmedhas been ruled out of the one-off Test against Ireland which is going to start onApril 4. Because of injury, Taskin won’t be able to participate i

thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

thumb

Hasan Mahmud to get BCB central contract

The country's cricket arena is busywith the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the meantime, the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) officials are busy with the central contracts of the

thumb

Shakib fit to bowl in the second Test against India

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib AlHasan could not bowl much in the first Test against India due to an injury. Butthe news of relief in the Bangladesh camp is Shakib is available to

thumb

Bangladesh fight back with late wickets, India end the day at 278/6

Bangladesh fought back with latewickets in the evening session after Cheteshwar Pujara and Joe Root rescuedIndia from a vulnerable position which helped India to finish the first d

thumb

Pant counter-attacks after Bangladesh take 3 wickets in first session

Bangladesh have completed asuccessful first session of the first of the two-match Test series at ZahurAhmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. They are in control at the moment,howev

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.