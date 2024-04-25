
Rakibul Hasan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Rakibul Hasan
NationalityItaly
RoleBatsman
Born11th Dec, 1988
Age35 years, 8 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches8825
Innings4417
Not Out116
Runs1414127
High Score5529
Average4.664.6611.54
Strike Rate82.3582.3569.02
100S000
50S000
6S000
4S1113
OverviewT20IT20List A
Matches 8825
Innings 7725
overs 2323163.2
Runs 147147709
wickets 8825
bestinning 2/202/203/22
bestmatch 2/202/203/22
Average 18.3718.3728.36
econ 6.396.394.34
Strike Rate 17.2017.2039.20
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Rakibul Hasan"
thumb

Shanto, Towhid heroics hand Abahani another DPL title

Abahani have won the Dhaka Premier League (DP) 2023-2024 after beating Gazi Group cricketers by a huge margin of 171 runs. Given this victory they've won 13 matches on the trot to

thumb

Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam run riot to hand Abahani a thumping 171 run win over Partex Sporting Club

Abahani Limited crashed Partex Sporting Club by 171 runs on Monday (11th March) in the first match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024. Spinner Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam are th

thumb

Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win

Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi

thumb

Rangpur seal 4-wicket win, Khulna remain winless

Khulna Tigers have lost again as theyhave registered the third loss in three matches on Friday (January 13) at ZahurAhmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Rangpur Riders beat them

thumb

Shakib bhai was shouting from outside, that's why I was also changing bowlers: Sohan

Before the start of the innings,the captain of the batting team entered the field, this is not a commonincident in cricket. The captain and vice-captain of the national team became

thumb

BPL 2023: Shakib enters field angrily, involves in on-field argument with umpires

Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishalfielders and batters were ready to start the second innings after the inningsbreak. But suddenly the game stopped. From outside the boundary, Bar

thumb

BPL 2023: Rangpur Riders beat Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in warm-up match

Two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)teams Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers completed their preparations before themain stage was ready. Rangpur's own venue Bashundhara Sports Comple

thumb

BCB North Zone claim BCL title

Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match

Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota

thumb

Tamim lost his aggressive batting because of coaches, says Fahim

In 2007, the 18-year-old Tamim,playing his first World Cup in India, came in an aggressive manner down thewicket against the Indian star pacer Zaheer Khan and hit a huge six overmi

thumb

I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul

This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea

thumb

Bangladesh targets World Cup Semi Final

Bangladesh, which is going to play Youth World Cup as the defending champion, is looking forward to the semi-finals this time. The Tigers are quite optimistic about the team, tryi

