Rakibul Hasan Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Italy
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|11th Dec, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 8 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|8
|8
|25
|Innings
|4
|4
|17
|Not Out
|1
|1
|6
|Runs
|14
|14
|127
|High Score
|5
|5
|29
|Average
|4.66
|4.66
|11.54
|Strike Rate
|82.35
|82.35
|69.02
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|1
|13
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|Matches
|8
|8
|25
|Innings
|7
|7
|25
|overs
|23
|23
|163.2
|Runs
|147
|147
|709
|wickets
|8
|8
|25
|bestinning
|2/20
|2/20
|3/22
|bestmatch
|2/20
|2/20
|3/22
|Average
|18.37
|18.37
|28.36
|econ
|6.39
|6.39
|4.34
|Strike Rate
|17.20
|17.20
|39.20
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rakibul Hasan"
Shanto, Towhid heroics hand Abahani another DPL title
Abahani have won the Dhaka Premier League (DP) 2023-2024 after beating Gazi Group cricketers by a huge margin of 171 runs. Given this victory they've won 13 matches on the trot to
Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam run riot to hand Abahani a thumping 171 run win over Partex Sporting Club
Abahani Limited crashed Partex Sporting Club by 171 runs on Monday (11th March) in the first match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024. Spinner Rakibul Hasan and Tanvir Islam are th
Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win
Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi
Rangpur seal 4-wicket win, Khulna remain winless
Khulna Tigers have lost again as theyhave registered the third loss in three matches on Friday (January 13) at ZahurAhmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Rangpur Riders beat them
Shakib bhai was shouting from outside, that's why I was also changing bowlers: Sohan
Before the start of the innings,the captain of the batting team entered the field, this is not a commonincident in cricket. The captain and vice-captain of the national team became
BPL 2023: Shakib enters field angrily, involves in on-field argument with umpires
Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishalfielders and batters were ready to start the second innings after the inningsbreak. But suddenly the game stopped. From outside the boundary, Bar
BPL 2023: Rangpur Riders beat Khulna Tigers by 7 wickets in warm-up match
Two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)teams Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers completed their preparations before themain stage was ready. Rangpur's own venue Bashundhara Sports Comple
BCB North Zone claim BCL title
Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match
Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota
Tamim lost his aggressive batting because of coaches, says Fahim
In 2007, the 18-year-old Tamim,playing his first World Cup in India, came in an aggressive manner down thewicket against the Indian star pacer Zaheer Khan and hit a huge six overmi
I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul
This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea
Bangladesh targets World Cup Semi Final
Bangladesh, which is going to play Youth World Cup as the defending champion, is looking forward to the semi-finals this time. The Tigers are quite optimistic about the team, tryi