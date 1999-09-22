Afif Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|22nd Sep, 1999
|Age
|24 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|63
|161
|114
|28
|Innings
|26
|58
|146
|102
|46
|Not Out
|6
|9
|21
|21
|3
|Runs
|562
|1044
|2983
|2804
|1361
|High Score
|93
|77
|77
|111
|142
|Average
|28.10
|21.30
|23.86
|34.61
|31.65
|Strike Rate
|88.08
|120.27
|124.55
|89.12
|61.58
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|50S
|3
|3
|12
|18
|3
|6S
|9
|35
|105
|82
|21
|4S
|50
|74
|261
|228
|166
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|30
|63
|161
|114
|28
|Innings
|9
|18
|64
|65
|37
|overs
|14.4
|26
|108
|278.5
|271.5
|Runs
|74
|216
|934
|1485
|1025
|wickets
|3
|9
|31
|38
|20
|bestinning
|1/0
|2/9
|5/21
|5/32
|7/66
|bestmatch
|1/0
|2/9
|5/21
|5/32
|7/66
|Average
|24.66
|24.00
|30.12
|39.07
|51.25
|econ
|5.04
|8.30
|8.64
|5.32
|3.77
|Strike Rate
|29.3
|17.3
|20.9
|44.0
|81.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
