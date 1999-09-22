
Afif Hossain profile stats, biography, news and photos

Afif Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born22nd Sep, 1999
Age24 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches306316111428
Innings265814610246
Not Out6921213
Runs5621044298328041361
High Score937777111142
Average28.1021.3023.8634.6131.65
Strike Rate88.08120.27124.5589.1261.58
100S00015
50S3312183
6S9351058221
4S5074261228166
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 306316111428
Innings 918646537
overs 14.426108278.5271.5
Runs 7421693414851025
wickets 39313820
bestinning 1/02/95/215/327/66
bestmatch 1/02/95/215/327/66
Average 24.6624.0030.1239.0751.25
econ 5.048.308.645.323.77
Strike Rate 29.317.320.944.081.5
4W 00000
5W 00111
10w 00000
News related "Afif Hossain"
thumb

Abahani beat Shinepukur to have a dominating win

Abahani Limited crashed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th March). Batting first, Shinepukur were bundled for a paltry 169 runs infront of a quality Abahani bowli

thumb

Sujon wonders on Afif's exclusion from ODI team

Afif Hossain Dhrubo, one of the prodigious batters in Bangladesh's circuit. He played 27 innings in ODI's and scored 600 runs at an average of 28.57 and a strike rate of 90.09. Eve

thumb

Parnell, Afiff star in Khulna's thumping win over Durdanto Dhaka

Khulna Tigers have beaten Durdanto Dhaka by 5 wickets on Friday (16th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Wayne Parnell's 3 fer with just 4.8 economy and unbeaten 43* from

thumb

6 Bangladesh cricketers in PSL draft's gold category

21 Bangladesh players entered thePakistan Super League (PSL) players’ draft. However, the complete list of whois in which category was not published. This time the PSL authority ha

thumb

Soumya, Afif back in Shanto-led Bangladesh ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against NewZealand in New Zealand. After playing against New Zealandat home, the Ban

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

NCL 2023 : Rony Talukder's clutch hundred, Afif's quick-fire fifty, Mominul's brilliant 94 the highlights of opening day of NCL 2023-2024 season

On the opening day of NCL (National Cricker League) 2023-2024, 4 matches have been played. Pinak Ghosh scored 96 and Bangladesh star test batter made 94, while Afif played a quick-

thumb

Yasir Ali's swashbuckling 34* rewards Bangladesh bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

Bangladesh thumped Pakistan by 6 wickets in 3rd place game of Asian Games 2023. Yasir Ali's magnificent 34 off just 16 deliveries and Afif Hossain's 20 off 11 took Bangladesh home

thumb

Saif Hasan's gritty fifty before Afif's excellent spell help Bangladesh reach semi-final of Asian Games 2023

Bangladesh won by 2 runs against Malaysia and reached the semi-final of Asian Games 2023. Skipper Saif Hasan's gutsy 50, followed by an excellent 3 fer from Afif Hossain aided Bang

thumb

Taskin ruled out of third ODI; Afif, Khaled included in the squad

Bangladesh star pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the thirdODI against New Zealand tomorrow due to stomach issues. Pacer Khaled Ahmed andbatter Afif Hossain have been added

thumb

BPL 2024 Players' Draft: Local players list with base price

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). MushfiqurRahim of 'A' category will get the maximum remuneration of BDT 80 lakh in thed

thumb

Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a

