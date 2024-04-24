
Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born19th Dec, 1991
Age32 years, 7 months, 24 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches779
Innings7712
Not Out000
Runs117168435
High Score4565175
Average16.7124.0036.25
Strike Rate113.5966.9347.85
100S001
50S013
6S101
4S131461
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 779
Innings 026
overs 01.124
Runs 01102
wickets 001
bestinning 1/53
bestmatch 1/53
Average 102.00
econ 0.854.25
Strike Rate 144.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Mohit Sharma"
thumb

Mohit Sharma achieves an unwanted record in IPL

Mohit Sharma had a day to forget as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL. He got this unwanted record against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (24th April). Mohit Sh

thumb

Mustafizur Rahman- the best death bowler till now in IPL 2024

Mustafizur Rahman is enjoyinghimself immensely in the IPL. He is significantly contributing to the team'striumph through his outstanding performance. This left-arm pacer has domina

thumb

Mohit topples Mustafizur to win the Purple Cap

Mustafizur Rahman lost his top place of picking up the highest wicket. Gujrat Titans' ace pacer Mohit Sharma toppled Mustafizur Rahman and won the Purple Cap, given for being the h

thumb

Mohit Sharma, Millar shine as Gujrat ace Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on Sunday (31st March) at Ahmedabad. A brilliant spell from Mohit Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets conceding just 25 runs and a j

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Report: India to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is likely to endorse Indian Premier League (IPL) performers forthe next three-format tour of the West Indies. This came after India

thumb

I couldn’t sleep, kept wondering what could I do different: Mohit Sharma after IPL final

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharmabowled brilliantly throughout the entire Indian Premier League (IPL). Mohit'scomeback after not getting a team in the IPL for a few consecutive sea

thumb

Gill stars as Gujarat hold nerve in tense finish against Punjab

Gujarat Titans have defeatedPunjab Kings comfortably by 6 wickets on Thursday (April 13) in Mohali. Withthe win, Gujarat won three among four matches while Punjab won two and lostt

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Robin Uthappa announce retirement from all formats of cricket

Powerful batsman Robin Uthappa has announced his decision to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing down the curtain on a 20-year professional career in the country.Indi

thumb

IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu announces IPL withdrawal tweet and deletes within minutes

Chennai Super Kings star batter Ambati Rayudu has announced he will be retiring from the Indian Premier League after the 2022 season. Known for his middle-class adventures, the Hyd

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

