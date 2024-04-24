Mohit Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|19th Dec, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|7
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|12
|Not Out
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|117
|168
|435
|High Score
|45
|65
|175
|Average
|16.71
|24.00
|36.25
|Strike Rate
|113.59
|66.93
|47.85
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|1
|3
|6S
|1
|0
|1
|4S
|13
|14
|61
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|7
|9
|Innings
|0
|2
|6
|overs
|0
|1.1
|24
|Runs
|0
|1
|102
|wickets
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/53
|bestmatch
|1/53
|Average
|102.00
|econ
|0.85
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|144.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
