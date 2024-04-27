
Mukesh Kumar Career, Biography & More

Mukesh Kumar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born12th Oct, 1993
Age30 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches131382740
Innings111111246
Not Out10110823
Runs0611643201
High Score06161628
Average6.0016.0010.758.73
Strike Rate0.0085.71100.0084.2169.3546.42
100S000000
50S000000
6S000021
4S0101427
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 131382740
Innings 230382772
overs 23150126205.41209.4
Runs 53690103110433265
wickets 2403530151
bestinning 2/483/303/123/306/40
bestmatch 2/533/303/123/308/84
Average 26.5017.2529.4534.7621.62
econ 2.304.608.185.072.69
Strike Rate 69.022.521.641.148.0
4W 000008
5W 000006
10w 000000
News related "Mukesh Kumar"
thumb

Not easy for the bowlers: Sourav Ganguly wants balance between bat and ball in IPL

In order to highlight thebowlers' difficulties in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) on flat pitches,former captain of India Sourav Ganguly asked the BCCI to devise a way to c

thumb

Ponting breaks the silence about 'Spring Bat' controversy

Indian people get emotional whenever they're asked about World Cup 2003. As a man single handedly pulverized the dreams of entire Indian nation, none other than the "Great Ricky Po

thumb

Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh at Delhi Capitals

Afghanistan star all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has replaced Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Gulbadin Naib's f

thumb

Rasikh Salam suspended for violating IPL Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlerRasikh Salam received criticism for violating the IPL Code ofConduct on Wednesday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Match 40 of theIndian Premier L

thumb

Sorry Debashish bhai: Rishabh Pant sends a touching video message to cameraman

Rishabh Pant displayed anexceptional performance on Wednesday night at the Arun Jaitley stadium in anIPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans. Pant delivered an awe-inspiringperfo

thumb

'Champion' Kuldeep Yadav is a sure bet to play in the T20 World Cup: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar applaudedKuldeep Yadav for his outstanding performance against Gujarat Titans. Theex-Indian cricketer expressed his belief that Kuldeep is currently performingat h

thumb

We believe we will qualify for the IPL playoffs: Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner SaiKishore stated that although though the team have only won two of its previousfive games, they still believe the squad will make the IPL playoffs.At

thumb

Unfair for bowlers : Mukesh Kumar on impact player rule

Delhi Capitals paceman Mukesh Kumar is against the impact player rule and also said it's hampering the growth of all-rounders in the country. Mukesh KumarThe Impact Player rule, in

thumb

I don’t ever want to see you down: Sunil Gavaskar to Rishabh Pant

Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar inspired Rishabh Pant when his franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC),lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad a

thumb

We're running into the freight train next game, which is SRH: Hopes

In an attempt to mount a comebackfollowing some early IPL disappointments, Delhi Capitals bowling coach JamesHopes says his squad is looking forward to starting its home stretch ag

thumb

Pant's mobility was something that will give him great encouragement: Pietersen

Former England cricketer KevinPietersen believes Rishabh Pant and the Indian team management should beencouraged by the return player's mobility in the IPL game against the Gujarat

thumb

Our batting was very average: Gill

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill spoke after the match. His side suffered a heavy defeat against Delhi Captials. Delhi won the match by 6 wickets, as they gunned down 90 runs wi

