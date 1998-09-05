Ishan Porel Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|5th Sep, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 11 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|30
|40
|Innings
|1
|14
|45
|Not Out
|1
|8
|24
|Runs
|2
|24
|91
|High Score
|2
|9
|14
|Average
|4.00
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|70.58
|25.49
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|4
|12
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|30
|40
|Innings
|22
|30
|64
|overs
|80
|231.4
|1005.2
|Runs
|537
|1171
|2841
|wickets
|30
|47
|112
|bestinning
|4/24
|6/34
|5/32
|bestmatch
|4/24
|6/34
|7/97
|Average
|17.90
|24.91
|25.36
|econ
|6.71
|5.05
|2.82
|Strike Rate
|16.0
|29.5
|53.8
|4W
|2
|1
|5
|5W
|0
|2
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
