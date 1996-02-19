
Prasidh Krishna Career, Records, Biography & More

Prasidh Krishna
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born19th Feb, 1996
Age28 years, 5 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches152746511
Innings50122215
Not Out308178
Runs20103062
High Score204925
Average1.002.506.008.85
Strike Rate16.6634.4842.2538.27
100S00000
50S00000
6S00014
4S00026
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 152746511
Innings 152746521
overs 121.28270.2500.5309.3
Runs 6416123112584863
wickets 2647211049
bestinning 4/122/294/306/336/35
bestmatch 4/122/294/306/3310/94
Average 24.6515.2532.0923.4917.61
econ 5.287.628.545.152.78
Strike Rate 28.012.022.527.337.8
4W 20173
5W 00022
10w 00001
News related "Prasidh Krishna"
thumb

Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But sad news coming up as Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna both have been ruled out of IPL 2024. Prasidh K

thumb

Hardik Pandya ruled out of ODI World Cup, Prasidh Krishna named as replacement

India’s star all-rounder HardikPandya has been ruled out for the rest of the ODI World Cup after failing torecuperate from an ankle injury.India's bowling all-rounderHardik Pandya

thumb

Live: India field first; Tilak Varma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib make debut

India have won the toss and electedto field first in the last match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup onFriday (September 15) in Colombo. Tilak VarmaIndia have already confir

thumb

Bumrah's impressive comeback outing helps India win against Ireland by 2 runs

India have registered their first victory against Ireland in the very first match of the T20I series by 2 runs (DLS method) on Friday (18th August) in the Dublin. Bowlers fantastic

thumb

Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna doubtful for the 2023 World Cup

Prasidh Krishna, fast bowler for young Team India, who has not had cricket action since August 2022 due to a stress fracture, is unlikely to be fit in time for the 2023 ODI World C

thumb

Injured Prasidh Krishna replaced by Shardul in India A squad

Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the India A squad for the ongoing three-game series against the New Zealand A in Bengaluru.Shardul Thakur ha

thumb

Four Indian star players to play for Leicestershire in practice match

India will take on Leicestershirein a four-day practice match beginning June 23 at the Leicestershire CountyGround in preparation for the much-awaited rescheduled 5th Test between

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

