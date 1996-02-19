Prasidh Krishna Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|19th Feb, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|2
|74
|65
|11
|Innings
|5
|0
|12
|22
|15
|Not Out
|3
|0
|8
|17
|8
|Runs
|2
|0
|10
|30
|62
|High Score
|2
|0
|4
|9
|25
|Average
|1.00
|2.50
|6.00
|8.85
|Strike Rate
|16.66
|34.48
|42.25
|38.27
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|2
|74
|65
|11
|Innings
|15
|2
|74
|65
|21
|overs
|121.2
|8
|270.2
|500.5
|309.3
|Runs
|641
|61
|2311
|2584
|863
|wickets
|26
|4
|72
|110
|49
|bestinning
|4/12
|2/29
|4/30
|6/33
|6/35
|bestmatch
|4/12
|2/29
|4/30
|6/33
|10/94
|Average
|24.65
|15.25
|32.09
|23.49
|17.61
|econ
|5.28
|7.62
|8.54
|5.15
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|28.0
|12.0
|22.5
|27.3
|37.8
|4W
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Prasidh Krishna"
Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But sad news coming up as Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna both have been ruled out of IPL 2024. Prasidh K
Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna doubtful for the 2023 World Cup
Prasidh Krishna, fast bowler for young Team India, who has not had cricket action since August 2022 due to a stress fracture, is unlikely to be fit in time for the 2023 ODI World C
Injured Prasidh Krishna replaced by Shardul in India A squad
Fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has replaced Prasidh Krishna in the India A squad for the ongoing three-game series against the New Zealand A in Bengaluru.Shardul Thakur ha
