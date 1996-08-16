
C Hari Nishanth Career, Biography & More

C Hari Nishanth
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born16th Aug, 1996
Age27 years, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches3081
Innings2982
Not Out400
Runs65215045
High Score927323
Average26.0818.7522.50
Strike Rate121.8681.9641.28
100S000
50S310
6S2730
4S62166
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 3081
Innings 210
overs 1.550
Runs 1850
wickets 010
bestinning 1/5
bestmatch 1/5
Average 5.00
econ 9.811.00
Strike Rate 30.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
