Iqbal Qasim
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|6th Aug, 1953
|Age
|71 years, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|50
|15
|95
|246
|Innings
|57
|7
|49
|231
|Not Out
|15
|1
|18
|63
|Runs
|549
|39
|329
|2432
|High Score
|56
|13
|23
|61
|Average
|13.07
|6.50
|10.61
|14.47
|Strike Rate
|43.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|0
