  Jayant Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More

Jayant Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More

Jayant Yadav
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born22nd Jan, 1990
Age34 years, 6 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches62826776
Innings924552112
Not Out11201113
Runs24833839612538
High Score10423971211
Average31.003.0015.3223.4325.63
Strike Rate43.1342.85119.3178.9644.47
100S10003
50S100511
6S1013117
4S3002589285
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 62826776
Innings 1227864120
overs 137.3142545142121
Runs 46561159420646841
wickets 1615062210
bestinning 4/491/84/223/217/58
bestmatch 5/621/84/223/2113/154
Average 29.0661.0031.8833.2932.57
econ 3.384.356.274.013.22
Strike Rate 51.584.030.449.760.6
4W 10108
5W 000010
10w 00001
News related "Jayant Yadav"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Jayant Yadav signs for Middlesex for four County Championship matches

Indian attacking player Jayant Yadav has agreed a short-term contract with Middlesex for the final four LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.33-year-old Indian nat

thumb

India in driver's seat, Bangladesh face massive task to save match on last day

Bangladesh 'A' and India 'A'teams are playing the second and final unofficial Test match of the series atthe Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the third day's pla

thumb

Easwaran century puts India A in control on day 2

India A are on the way to taking abig lead in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A after the secondday on Wednesday (December 7) in Sylhet. They finished the day at 324/

thumb

Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1

Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good

thumb

India A take mammoth lead with centuries from Jaiswal and Easwaran

After batting failure againstIndia 'A' team in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh 'A' team cricketers were unable totake advantage of the bowling too. The visitors took a lead of 292runs in t

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

Latest News

