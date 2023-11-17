Jayant Yadav Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|22nd Jan, 1990
|Age
|34 years, 6 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|2
|82
|67
|76
|Innings
|9
|2
|45
|52
|112
|Not Out
|1
|1
|20
|11
|13
|Runs
|248
|3
|383
|961
|2538
|High Score
|104
|2
|39
|71
|211
|Average
|31.00
|3.00
|15.32
|23.43
|25.63
|Strike Rate
|43.13
|42.85
|119.31
|78.96
|44.47
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|5
|11
|6S
|1
|0
|13
|11
|7
|4S
|30
|0
|25
|89
|285
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|2
|82
|67
|76
|Innings
|12
|2
|78
|64
|120
|overs
|137.3
|14
|254
|514
|2121
|Runs
|465
|61
|1594
|2064
|6841
|wickets
|16
|1
|50
|62
|210
|bestinning
|4/49
|1/8
|4/22
|3/21
|7/58
|bestmatch
|5/62
|1/8
|4/22
|3/21
|13/154
|Average
|29.06
|61.00
|31.88
|33.29
|32.57
|econ
|3.38
|4.35
|6.27
|4.01
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|51.5
|84.0
|30.4
|49.7
|60.6
|4W
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
