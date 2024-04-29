Tom Moody Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|2nd Oct, 1965
|Age
|58 years, 10 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|76
|366
|300
|Innings
|14
|64
|340
|501
|Not Out
|0
|12
|50
|47
|Runs
|456
|1211
|11258
|21001
|High Score
|106
|89
|180
|272
|Average
|32.57
|23.28
|38.82
|46.25
|Strike Rate
|46.43
|69.31
|100S
|2
|0
|18
|64
|50S
|3
|10
|77
|94
|6S
|0
|18
|0
|0
|4S
|49
|74
|0
|0
News related "Tom Moody"
I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos
Moody thinks it is time to revert to playing XI in IPL
There has been debate throughout the cricketing world on whether the Indian Premier League should have the impact sub rule, which they introduced in the previous year. This time, T
"Kohli's strike rate was not the problem" - Tom Moody
Rajasthan Royals charred Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday (6th April) at Jaipur. Joss Buttler put on a show to eclipse Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113*. Sanju Samson
The one thing I like about Cummins is he is a bit like MS Dhoni: Moody
While comparing SunrisersHyderabad captain Pat Cummins to India's illustrious MS Dhoni, cricket analystand former Australian player Tom Moody praised Cummins for his inclusive andi
It is not like he had the other end operating at the same tempo as Kohli: Moody
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody stated, in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IndianPremier League (IPL) loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), that the other R
It doesn’t make sense: Moody criticizes Delhi for picking Bhui over Shaw
Tom Moody, a former Australiancricket player, thinks that Delhi Capitals (DC) should pick Prithvi Shaw overRicky Bhui for their next Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) games.Prithvi
Moody criticizes Mumbai's decision to hold back Bumrah for later stage
Sunrisers Hyderabad and MumbaiIndians' Match 8 in the IPL 2024 was a run feast for both teams. A huge totalof 523 runs were scored, which is still the record for the most runs scor
Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana
Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was
Mustafizur earn praises from Moody and Jaffer
Mustafizur Rahman stole all the limelight in the opening match of IPL. Taking 4 wickets at the cost of 29 runs gave the current champion Chennai Super Kings a great victory. The en
Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans
Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to
Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history
Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most
Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains