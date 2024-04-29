
Tom Moody
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born2nd Oct, 1965
Age58 years, 10 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches876366300
Innings1464340501
Not Out0125047
Runs45612111125821001
High Score10689180272
Average32.5723.2838.8246.25
Strike Rate46.4369.31
100S201864
50S3107794
6S01800
4S497400
OverviewTESTODIList A1st Class
Matches 876366300
Innings 96600
overs 72466.11922.23996.4
Runs 1472014771711083
wickets 252257361
bestinning 1/173/254/247/38
bestmatch 1/173/254/24
Average 73.5038.7330.0230.70
econ 2.044.324.012.77
Strike Rate 216.053.744.866.4
4W 0040
5W 00010
10w 0002
News related "Tom Moody"
thumb

I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja

Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos

thumb

Moody thinks it is time to revert to playing XI in IPL

There has been debate throughout the cricketing world on whether the Indian Premier League should have the impact sub rule, which they introduced in the previous year. This time, T

thumb

"Kohli's strike rate was not the problem" - Tom Moody

Rajasthan Royals charred Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 6 wickets on Saturday (6th April) at Jaipur. Joss Buttler put on a show to eclipse Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113*. Sanju Samson

thumb

The one thing I like about Cummins is he is a bit like MS Dhoni: Moody

While comparing SunrisersHyderabad captain Pat Cummins to India's illustrious MS Dhoni, cricket analystand former Australian player Tom Moody praised Cummins for his inclusive andi

thumb

It is not like he had the other end operating at the same tempo as Kohli: Moody

Former Australia cricketer TomMoody stated, in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IndianPremier League (IPL) loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), that the other R

thumb

It doesn’t make sense: Moody criticizes Delhi for picking Bhui over Shaw

Tom Moody, a former Australiancricket player, thinks that Delhi Capitals (DC) should pick Prithvi Shaw overRicky Bhui for their next Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) games.Prithvi

thumb

Moody criticizes Mumbai's decision to hold back Bumrah for later stage

Sunrisers Hyderabad and MumbaiIndians' Match 8 in the IPL 2024 was a run feast for both teams. A huge totalof 523 runs were scored, which is still the record for the most runs scor

thumb

Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana

Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was

thumb

Mustafizur earn praises from Moody and Jaffer

Mustafizur Rahman stole all the limelight in the opening match of IPL. Taking 4 wickets at the cost of 29 runs gave the current champion Chennai Super Kings a great victory. The en

thumb

Imad Wasim spins a web to clinch the title for Islamabad by beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets to win PSL 2024 on Tuesday (19th March) at National Stadium, Karachi. Fifer from Imad Wasim and then a crucial 19 run innings to

thumb

Shane Watson - the most expensive coach of PSL history

Few days back Aussie legendary all rounder Shane Watson refused Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s offer to become the most expensive Pakistan's head coach ever. But now he's the most

thumb

Haris Rauf ruled out of PSL 2024 due to injury

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ofLahore Qalandars has been ruled out of the rest of the Pakistan Super League(PSL). Rauf injured his shoulder yesterday (February 24) in the match agains

