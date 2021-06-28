Michael Mason
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|27th Aug, 1974
|Age
|49 years, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|26
|3
|51
|134
|91
|Innings
|2
|7
|1
|16
|65
|118
|Not Out
|0
|4
|0
|8
|31
|35
|Runs
|3
|24
|2
|55
|349
|1341
|High Score
|3
|13
|2
|10
|41
|65
|Average
|1.50
|8.00
|2.00
|6.87
|10.26
|16.15
|Strike Rate
|9.09
|53.33
|100.00
|117.02
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
